I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2019 - what's new, who will win, and who will be the first to crack?

Things started in standard fashion on Sunday night. Ian Wright was the first to the party on the yacht, much to his dismay (who wants to be first?), followed by singers Nadine Coyle and Myles Stephenson, rugby/MMA sort James Haskell and morning TV presenter Kate Garraway.

As has become customary, everyone pretended not to know everyone else was going to be there, a pursuit which continued as the remaining five contestants sped past on individual speedboats. “Oh, is that Roman Kemp?” “Look, it’s Adele Roberts!” and “Ah, it’s Jacqueline Jossa off EastEnders” — the names tripped dutifully off their tongues. When it was Andrew Maxwell’s turn, he drew a collective blank, apart from Kate Garaway, who said: “You know! That Irish comedian!”

Then it was time for the big reveal — the one everyone knew was coming. Caitlyn Jenner floating past, waving like reality TV royalty. Jenner is probably the biggest-earning I’m A Celebrity contestant in British history. According to reports, she’s netting £500k — hence the calibre of the rest of the line-up.

With five contestants now on a beach, fangirling over Jenner (who had no clue about the identity of any of the faces in front of her), the other five were told to hurl themselves off the yacht and swim for shore, with the winner given first dibs on who they wanted to be partnered with. Needless to say, poor Andrew was chosen last — by the only person to partially recognise him, Kate. Swimming is not her forte.

What followed was almost two hours of helicopter rides, plank teetering, sky dives and box rummaging.

The power pairs — those who reigned supreme in the challenges — got to set up camp in Croc Creek (Roman, Myles, Nadine and Adele), while the remaining poor unfortunates had to rough it, on the ground, in the rather less leafy confines of Snake Rock — with their pants on their heads to stop critters from crawling into their ears.

WHAT’S CHANGED?

For the last three years, we’ve seen celebs inch themselves across planks suspended at the top of one of Australia’s tallest monoliths, the 32-storey Focus Building. In pairs, they have had to teeter on the edge of wobbly planks, 334 feet in the air.

This year, the ante has been properly upped: in addition to the see-saw element mid-plank, contestants had to shimmy down a ladder before standing on a teeny platform to press the elusive button with their foot at the time of a producer’s choosing.

Roman and Myles had “the exuberance of youth” on their side, becoming the first Power Pair.

Other notable changes include the addition of a rudimentary gym and the use of gas fires to cook on instead of real log fires, which unfortunately means less drama over who keeps it alight and who gets wood.

As for why they have chosen to move to gas, it’s down to the proliferation of bush fires coursing through Australia of late.

Lastly, Ant and Dec’s hair. While it looks positively luxurious under the controlled lighting on set, the same can’t be said for when their collective locks start blowing in the wind. Lads, you’re now in your mid-40s. You’re allowed to age.

THE CATCHPHRASES

Ant and Dec (ITV)

One of the things viewers missed most in the absence of Ant last year was the host of catchphrases that have become part of the hosts’ nightly routine. Holly and Dec were great at shouting “Use The Short Number!” during 2018’s run, but they didn’t quite have the same groove when it came to repeating something over and over, à la Morecambe and Wise after a rake of espressos.

THE DARK HORSE

Andrew Maxwell (ITV)

It’s gotta be Andrew Maxwell, with his mix of zen-like calm, peppered with explosive truth bombs, which will always make good telly.

He also has another side, which Irish viewers weren’t aware of... c’mon, whose heart didn’t melt when he kept repeating “my love” to a freaked Kate, who was, quite literally, on the edge?!

In addition to channelling comforting Da energy, Maxwell has enough fans in Britain who will vote for him. He may just fall short of winning, but he will be there far longer than any of his camp mates expect.

THE FIRST TO CRACK

Ian Wright (ITV)

My money is on Ian Wright being the first to have a proper moment. Despite his relaxed onscreen demeanour we’re used to seeing on Match Of The Day, the ex-footballer had a meltdown on the edge of his plank (who wouldn’t?) but, more surprisingly, he gave himself a fierce hard time after burning the rice in Snake Rock on Sunday night.

THE NEW RECRUITS

While heads at ITV have not confirmed (or denied) rumours surrounding the arrivals of certain soap stalwarts, viewers can expect the imminent entrance of Cliff Parisi (aka Fred Buckle from Call The Midwife, who will forever be known as Minty from EastEnders) and Andrew Whyment (aka Kirk off Corrie). Expect them to be this year’s Noel and Harry.

THE LIKELY WINNER

Caitlyn Jenner, one of the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here stars (ITV)

Previous series have lasted, on average, 22 days so that means the final episode should air on Sunday, December 8. On that date, we expect to see 70-year-old Caitlyn Jenner be crowned Queen of The Jungle.

Think about it: she has the viewership and the experience, what with her appearing on the American version of the show some years ago and remaining until the end.

She has a winning blend of can-do enthusiasm, dark wit and a remarkable unflappability. After all, she was the only one not to flee their spider-infested transport on Sunday night, and she didn’t entirely lose the plot during last night’s trial — that honour was left to Kate.

Given most of the winners over the last few years have been reality stars, there is still a chance that reality TV will, in fact, consume itself.

Until that point, we’ll be watching for the same reason as every year; you can’t beat a bit of heat in mid-November.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! continues Tuesday 19 November at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One

