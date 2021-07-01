| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If football is the best sport in the world, why is it so tough to make good television drama about it?

Pat Stacey

Netflix&rsquo;s The English Game, written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, was a corny, cliché-littered dud Expand

Close

Netflix&rsquo;s The English Game, written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, was a corny, cliché-littered dud

Netflix’s The English Game, written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, was a corny, cliché-littered dud

Netflix’s The English Game, written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, was a corny, cliché-littered dud

As a great man called Alex Ferguson once said: “Football — bloody hell!”

What a week it’s been for the beautiful game, which was at its most beautiful during Tuesday’s thrilling round of 16 double-header of France v Switzerland and Croatia v Spain.

The two matches produced a total of 14 goals in open play and a nail-biting penalty shoot-out that ended with the shock elimination of 2018 World Cup winners France. It’s destined to be remembered as the most amazing day in the history of the Euros.

Most Watched

Privacy