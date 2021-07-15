Iconic props from Vikings and Game of Thrones go under the hammer 

Fans of the hit TV series Vikings and Game of Thrones will get a chance to bid on iconic props like a two metre high throne and a giant candlelabra when hundreds of items go under the hammer later this month.

Auctioneer Sean Eacrett will be hosting a “Hollywood Auction” of 500 props and other memorabilia at his showroom in Ballybrittas, Co Laois, on July 26.

The auction will feature thrones and costumes from the six season of Vikings filmed in Co Wicklow as well as iconic props from Game of Thrones.

Among the items under the hammer are a pair of tall metal candelabras from Game of Thrones, expected to fetch between €400-€800.

Ivar's throne from Vikings

Ivar's throne from Vikings

And fans of the hit Norse drama Vikings will get a chance to bid on 120 lots from the set, including a throne used by King Ivar in the fourth series, which is expected to fetch between €300-500 as well as the throne used by King Alfred in series five and six which is guiding at between €300-500.

A giant throne measuring two by two metres used by King Mi’kmaq in the sixth series is guiding at between €200 and €400.

Other items used on the set of the mock village depicting The Great Hall of Kattegat, filmed in Ashford, Co Wicklow, include various axes, cabinets chairs, chests and tables.

Candelabras from Game of Thrones

Candelabras from Game of Thrones

A spokesperson for the auctioneer said they are expecting a lot of interest from fans of the TV series, collectors and commercial buyers in the hospitality industry that may use the props as pub or restaurant decorations.

Mr Eacrett, meanwhile, said he expects there will be a lot of interest in the props. He has been the main auctioneer for film and TV props since he hosted his first auction for the TV series Penny Dreadful five years ago.

“Every film auction has been a 100pc sellout” he said of items sold previously from the sets of Into The Badlands, Penny Dreadful, Dracula Untold, Vikings, Valhalla, and Ripper Street.



