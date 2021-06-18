iCarly reboot impresses fans - but many disappointed Jenette McCurdy doesn’t feature 

A decade after the original show ended, the reboot follows the life of webcaster Carly Shay, who is played by Miranda Cosgrove, as she navigates life as an adult.

iCarly fans rejoice because the iconic Nickelodeon show is back with a bang after its reboot premiered yesterday.

Fellow cast members Jerry Trainor, who plays Carly’s older brother Spencer, and Nathan Kress, who plays the boy next door Freddie, also feature in the much-anticipated show.

Life has very much changed for Carly and the gang as she has left her web show behind to host the Italian version of QVC, Freddie has adopted a child and Spencer has become a rich artist.

Fans of Carly’s best friend and co-host Sam Puckett (Jenette McCurdy) will be disappointed to hear that she doesn’t make an appearance in Paramount’s series.

However, Sam’s absence is addressed in the first episode, according to Carly she is “off following her bliss with that biker gang” called The Obliterators.

Freddie then says he hopes she’s okay, to which Carly replies: “It's Sam. I hope they're okay.”

Many viewers took to social media last night to share their views on the first episode of the long-awaited reboot.

does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes#iCarly #Creddie pic.twitter.com/D1yCauAGMk — CJE (@cjrebirth) June 18, 2021

naur i felt something??? i can't be back here again... #iCarly pic.twitter.com/pyRhN9milg — cut the check â🏾 (@bIackscarlet) June 17, 2021

One Twitter user said: "Harper is really filling in the humour for me in Sam's absence. Need more of her please, also ain't feeling Carly and Freddie even in 2021. Seddie simply served even if it's been ten years ago.”

While another wrote: “Spencer is still the best character.”

And a third commented: “Carly is serving cute fashion and cussing. Giving what Lizzie McGuire could've gave.”