‘I would say I’m a ten, but not in a cocky way’ - Love Islanders' pre-show interviews are a treat

With less than a week to go before the fifth series of Love Island kicks off, the new batch of contestants have been revealed. Here are their pre-show interviews in full, which make for interesting reading... Who values the bro code, and who will be ruthless in getting what they want? Who says they're loyal? Who has a 'medical condition' called cheating? Can you spy any potential matches from how they describe their ideal partner? Let the speculation and betting begin...

Lucie Donlan (21), surfer, Newquay

Love Island 2019: Lucie Donlan (21), surfer from Newquay

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I stand out and I’m different to the usual girls that might go on the show. I’m more into sports as well as being glam. I can do both, which makes me stand out compared to other girls. I’m more of a guy’s girl than a girl’s girl. I’ve got a lot of friends that are into riding bikes. I get on with those girls who are bit more tomboy-ish. I get on fine with girls, I just don’t like hanging out with girly girls too much. I like hanging out with guys because they’re into the same type of sports…. less drama really.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I’m always late for everything! I can cut boys off very quickly, that’s pretty bad I’d say. If they really like me, I can be like ‘Whatever, bye.’ I can switch off really quickly. It’s the same with friends as well, I can do exactly the same. But I’m very kind and thoughtful towards people that I like and I’m fun and bubbly. I’m spontaneous and love to do anything crazy and fun.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I like my boobs, they’re good. I’d like to be taller. I’ve got an hour-glass figure. Guys compliment me on boobs and hair! I wouldn’t know what to rate myself but they are my best parts.

What’s your idea of the perfect guy?

I like the typical surfer look - blonde, long hair. Someone that has a sport so if they don’t surf, I’d love to have them boxing or snowboarding motorcross, anything cool like that. I find sports guys so much more attractive compared to your average guy that just chills and goes on nights out. I’d rather have someone that could come and surf with me and then I could go and do their cool sport. I want someone who will want to do fun things on the weekend.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I’ve spoken to Joey Essex on and off because I love his personality, it’s so funny. I was on a shoot and I was introduced to him, then he followed me on Instagram a few weeks later. We were talking about his dog because I love dogs and then we just said that we should go on date but it didn’t happen. Lookswise I wouldn’t go for that kind of look but I do like his personality. Lookswise I like Jay Alvarrez, he’s a big Instagram celebrity. He surfs, skydives and he’s got amazing hair. I would marry him!

What song sums up your love life?

A song called ‘Six Months’ or something. I’ve never had a boyfriend longer than six months. It always cuts off at six months or before. It’s so weird. I love the honeymoon stage and being all excitable but then you just relax and I get bored… next!

How do you tend to meet dates?

I used to go on the apps. I meet a lot of guys on Instagram now. If I would go on a date, it would be through Instagram. I’ll message them or they’ll message me. But it’s a lot of guys in London or elsewhere in the country, so I’d always make the effort to go and see them. I don’t know why I do that but I’m always quite generous like that and make the effort to see someone. It’ll be nice to meet someone in real life and get to know them the old-fashioned way.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I always try and not go on a dinner date; expensive dinners aren’t really me. I’d rather go for a pizza so I can just pick it up and eat it or I would go on a surf date. I try to avoid the awful eating situation. I did get stood up once, I phoned him and said I was going to get the tickets for the cinema and he said he would see me down there. I was ready waiting and had bought the tickets and he just didn’t turn up. So I went and watched a horror film by myself!

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?

Arrogance. I hate it when a guy loves himself. That turns me off. If they’re looking in the mirror more than I am! I had this guy who would put his music on and look at his abs in the mirror and he was being serious. I cannot deal with that.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

If you like someone and they like you, you can tell. I’m quite good at reading people, I can tell if someone isn’t into me. I think the competitive side of things with the other girls is fine, I’m not really fussed about it. I know that they’re all going to be lovely looking girls but each guy has his type and likes a certain girl, so if that isn’t them then he may like me.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

Have I got a wandering eye? Probably, yeah. I have cheated in the past because I’ve got on with someone so much better. It was a few years ago, I wouldn’t do it again.

What’s your definition of girl code?

I don’t think there really is one. If I was really good friends with a girl then I wouldn’t go for their guy but I’m not really a girly girl anyway, unless I really get on with a girl and they would support me in everything I did.

What’s your claim to fame?

The last guy I was with was Charlie [Frederick] from last year’s Love Island. We got together a few weeks after he came out of the villa.

Amber Gill (21), beauty therapist, Newcastle

Love Island 2019. Amber Gill (21), Beauty Therapist from Newcastle

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’ve got a big personality and I get on with people really well. People think I’m funny. I don’t take myself too seriously and I’m always up for a laugh I’ll be good on challenges and dates.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

My three best would be that I’m funny, that I am sassy and I’m kind and like to include everyone. I like to make friends with everybody. My three worst are that I can be hot-headed, I’m loud and some people don’t appreciate that. I’m quite opinionated.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

You have to say ten because you have to back yourself! You’ve got to love yourself. What’s the point if you don’t? I would say ten, but not in a cocky way. I get complimented on my hair all the time.

What’s your idea of the perfect guy?

I like tall guys who are muscly and athletic, I like people that go to the gym because that’s what I like. I want someone who is funny and that I can have fun with and doesn’t take themselves too seriously because I am daft. Looking at my past relationships, I don’t really have a type, it’s quite broad. If someone catches my eye then I’ll go for them.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I love Tom Hardy. He’s just nice and he loves dogs as well and I love dogs. He takes his dog on the red carpet and I just love that so much.

What song sums up your love life?

I would call a song ‘Non-Existent’. Where is love? And why can’t I find it?

How do you tend to meet dates?

I would never reply to a DM on Instagram and I would never send one! I like to meet people through friends. Sometimes you meet nice people on nights out. I’m old fashioned, I wouldn’t do a dating app or anything like that.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I was speaking to this guy and he lived in Manchester and I got the train down to see him. I was nervous because he was really good looking and a bit older than me. I had five Cosmopolitans in a can and I drank them on the train. When the train got to Manchester I got up and I was drunk! He was waiting for me at the train station and when I got off I fell through the gap between the train and platform. What an icebreaker though! It was not awkward for one second after that! I think I styled it out.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I would ask if it was alright with a girl first and then go for it with a guy. I wouldn’t do anything and tread on their toes, that’s not really my game. That’s not the type of thing I would do.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I’ve never cheated. I am not planning on having a wandering eye. You’re dating someone and coupling up but if I have to go for someone else then I have to. I’d obviously tell the guy and explain I liked someone else. I’ve been cheated on several times. I’m not as naive as I was then, I’ve just learnt to be careful from it. Not everyone has your best interests at heart.

What’s your definition of girl code?

If I was really good friends with someone, I wouldn’t go for the guy they were seeing. But girls that you just know, I would speak to the girl first about it and then go for it. Loyalty to your friends is important. Then you should still have some loyalty to girls that you’re not friends with, but not as much.

What’s your claim to fame?

I know a few of the former Islanders from Newcastle, like Adam Collard and Ellie Brown. Everyone knows everyone in Newcastle!

Amy Hart (26), air hostess/cabin crew manager, Sussex

Love Island 2019: Amy Hart (26), Air Hostess/Cabin Crew Manager, from Sussex

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m a good mix of someone who can be fun and serious, I’ll be able to look after people and I’ll be able to get really stuck in with all the fun things too. Also, I am the Bridget Jones of my friendship group so I need to find someone.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

My best ones would be my quick wit, my fierce loyalty and my uniqueness. Where I’m from, noone really dresses like me or acts like me. My three negatives are that I give too much to the wrong people, I think nothing of driving 200 miles to see someone who would never do the same for me. I’m also probably a bit bossy and I’m late for everything.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

Six and a half. I would give my personality an eight. What’s your idea of the perfect guy? I’m looking for someone to travel the world with, have fun with and someone who is going to love me as much as I love them.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Liam Hemsworth, he’s fit. Ashley Banjo from Diversity is really fit. Then I have weird celebrity crushes as well like David Walliams and Simon Cowell. You’d never go there obviously but there is something about them.

What song sums up your love life?

‘Tragedy’ by Steps!

How do you tend to meet dates?

I tend to have chance meetings in random places. When I go on Tinder, I swipe and swipe and swipe, get all these matches and then don’t go on it for six months. I have met people on Instagram before, I’ve followed people that I’ve seen in musicals.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I was playing with my hair extension on a date, trying to be all cute and I felt it come out so I had to try and style it out, discretely pull it out and drop it into my bag.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?

Time wasters. Don’t message me pretending that you have any inclination or intention of seeing me when really what you want is just someone to text. I’m twenty-six years old, I’m a bit old for a pen pal.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I’m going there to find ‘the one’ but I’m also going there to have an amazing summer and meet amazing friends as well. I’m a real girl’s girl and I do believe in girl code. My best friends at home are my best friends because we have the same taste in alcohol but different taste in men. I hope that the girls won’t have the same taste in men as me but you don’t know what’s going to happen until you’re in there. I think you have to talk about it and really weigh up whether someone is amazing for you. They might not be and they might be better suited to someone else.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I’ve never been cheated on, I’ve never had a proper boyfriend! When I was seeing a guy though, he wasn’t being very nice to me, I went on a night out and met someone and had a cheeky snog but I think if he was nicer to me then I wouldn’t have done it. I’m sure he was seeing a lot of other people!

What’s your definition of girl code?

Just being open and honest. Don’t go behind someone’s back. If you really think that you are better suited to someone, then sit down and have the chat. It’s like pulling off a band aid, although it’s going to be horrendous, it is better off in the long run. I just think this whole keeping-your options-open thing is awful. I’m an all or nothing girl.

What’s your claim to fame?

I went on a night out once and Liam from One Direction was there. We were in the VIP bit and so was he and he walked past me and I smiled and he said ‘Hey, you alright? What’s your name?’ He told us to come and sit in his booth and we had a picture together. I put it on Instagram and then my cousin who was twelve and a big One Direction fan put it on her Instagram and suddenly I was on all these international One Direction accounts. I was on Sugarscape and I was getting hate from tenyear-olds because they thought I was dating him! Also I met Piers Morgan on a flight once… that famous Love Island fan! I had him and his boys coming home from a lads’ trip to the cricket. They were such a lovely family.

Anna Vakili (28), pharmacist, London

Love Island 2019: Anna Vakili (28), Pharmacist, from London

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I think I’m different to anyone who has been on the show before. I have the whole glam look, I’m fun but at the same time I feel like I have more to me than that. I studied hard and I’ve got my masters. I’m a pharmacist and I have a Middle Eastern background.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

My best personality traits are that I’m very kind and emotional, I don’t like to see anyone hurt. I’m honest and I say it how it is to people and to their face. I’m affectionate, I love hugs and kisses, especially with a guy. But I’m difficult to handle, I’m a drama queen and I overreact. I’m clumsy and I’m a messy eater. I spill my drinks all the time. I’m stubborn as well, if I’m in a mood then it’s really hard to get me out of the mood.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I would rate myself an eight. My best feature is my eyes, I get compliments on my eyes a lot. I wish I had a penny for every time I’ve had a compliment on my eyes!

What’s your idea of the perfect guy?

I don’t know if he exists! He would be tall, goodlooking, dark hair and dark eyes. He would be fit. Personality wise, he would be loyal, kind and emotional. I like the soppy guys. I’m not into cocky boys at all, I like smart and funny.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Tom Hardy. He’s so sexy!

What song sums up your love life?

Probably a Cardi B song.

How do you tend to meet dates?

I don’t use any dating apps. I’ve met a few of my exes through Instagram or in real life. Not at work, I don’t ever meet guys at work. I work in a pharmacy so they’re either really old or sick!

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I walked into a glass door as I was walking into the restaurant with a date. I banged my head and everyone in the restaurant looked. My date was walking behind me. He was laughing throughout most of the date. It was so painful and embarrassing. I’m really clumsy - I also met Kem Cetinay in November when I went to Dubai. He was with his really hot cousin and I was chatting to him and I slipped and fell straight down in front of them.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?

Bad hygiene, I can’t stand it if a guy smells. And also I don’t like guys who will just go for anyone.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I wouldn’t fight to get a guy, I’ll just be myself. The right guy will want me without me having to go far for him. Once I’ve got the guy and he likes me, I’ll go far to make him happy.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I have to trust someone to be in a relationship with them but once I am, I am really loyal. I haven’t been cheated on as far as I know. I don’t think a guy can get away with cheating on me, I’ll stalk them! Since the age of seventeen I’ve been in serious relationship after serious relationship. I’ve been single for nine months now and this is the longest I’ve been single.

What’s your definition of girl code?

This is really difficult because the island isn’t a normal place, the real world is different. I don’t know how close I can get to a girl in a few weeks. If a guy likes me, I’m there for love at the end of the day, not girls. I definitely would talk to the girl first even if the girl isn’t my girlfriend or if I don’t like the girl. I would always talk to her first. But if the girl was my close friend then I wouldn’t go near her guy.

What’s your claim to fame?

I ended up on the Iranian News earlier this year when my sister and I were away in Qatar with two Iranian footballers who have a huge following. Suddenly my followers went up by 20,000 and I started being tagged in fan pages!

Yewande Biala (23), scientist, Dublin

Scientist Yewande Biala (23) from Dublin is among this year's Love Island contestants. PIC: ITV/Virgin Media Two

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m a scientist, which is a unique job. I think people may be surprised. Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked. I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television, last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I am easy to get along with, I’m funny and caring. But I talk too much, I never stop talking and it gets me in trouble sometimes. I’m a tad dramatic and I can be lazy.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I would give myself a 6.5 to a 7. I always get complimented on my smile.

What’s your idea of the perfect guy?

Someone that I can hold a normal conversation with. Someone that has good banter and someone that is easy to get along with and honest. Lookswise, I like them to be tall and athletic.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Anthony Joshua.

What song sums up your love life?

So many sad songs. I love JP Cooper’s new song, ‘Sing It With Me’, it’s so sad but it’s so good.

How do you tend to meet dates?

I used Tinder but I had a horrible experience. So I didn’t use that again. Mostly it’s just through mutual friends that I’d meet people or on a night out.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I don’t think I’ve ever had a good date. All of my dates have been terrible. There was a guy that I met on Tinder once who took me for drinks. I was a bit worried because I met him online and thought he might be a bit strange, let’s just say my suspicions were right…

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a guy?

Arrogance. I hate it.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I am a terrible flirt but I’m such a girly girl and I can’t imagine stealing someone’s man in there. I don’t think I’d be that type but never say never.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I don’t think I have a wandering eye, I’m very loyal. I’ve never cheated on anyone but I’ve been cheated on multiple times. I feel like I am less trusting as a result of that. I think I’ll definitely have my guard up.

What’s your definition of girl code?

Not stealing someone’s boyfriend or someone’s man. I would expect someone to talk to me if they fancied the guy I was coupled up with. At least have the decency to come and speak to me about it.

Is there a science to finding love?

I don’t think there is a science to finding love and if there is then I have clearly been reading the wrong books.

Anton Danyluk (24), gym owner, Airdrie, Scotland

Anton Danyluk

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

First of all, I am Scottish and I don’t think there has been a Scottish guy on the show before. I think I am the first? Laura Anderson and Camilla Thurlow both got to the final. Hopefully, I’ll get further than them and win it!

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I’m funny, I’m very hard working and I’m really motivated and I love to encourage and motivate people. My worst traits? I can be moody and I’m definitely an overthinker. Sometimes I can be a bit selfish.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

My best feature is my eyes. I’m quite dark but I’ve got light eyes so they stand out. I would rate myself an eight on looks alone but when you start putting everything together you can bump it up a little bit.

What’s your idea of the perfect girl?

She has to be hard working and good looking. Blonde hair is usually my type. They have to be into the gym because it’s such a big part of my life so it’s important that it’s a big part of their life as well.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Margot Robbie. Purely for her performance in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. What song sums up your love life? Probably ‘Goodbye My Lover’ by James Blunt because my relationships never last!

How do you tend to meet dates?

I’ve met previous girlfriends in real life, at school or on holiday. And then I met one on Instagram. Girls don’t tend to slide into my DMs too much but I do get replies to some of my stories, especially if it’s of my body.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I bought myself a Porsche when I was twenty-one, as you do! I picked a girl up in that and she started taking pictures when she was in the car and sending it to her friends. The fact that she was doing that made me think it meant something to her. It shouldn’t matter what I was driving whether that be a Corsa or a Porsche so I finished the date right there.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

I’ve always been brought up to work for everything I have so I’d want someone with a similar work ethic, not someone who lives off their parents.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I would go as far as I could unless I felt that the girl was mugging me off. Unless I’ve got a really good connection with one of the guys I wouldn’t really have any issues with going for their girl because I’d have only known them for a few weeks.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

That’s a medical condition that I have… a wandering eye! I’ve never really been loyal in any of my relationships. My last relationship, I actually got caught cheating for the first time in my life and it changed everything for me. I saw how much it hurt her and what it did to her. So, for me going to into Love Island, it’s going to be the biggest test of my life. I know that if I am loyal to someone in that space of time when hot girls are being thrown in all the time then I know I can be loyal to them.

What’s your definition of bro code?

If there was a guy that I was genuinely friends with and someone who I felt I would have a genuine friendship with asked me not to go near a girl then I wouldn’t do it. That would then be up to the girl and what they wanted to do. It’s then out of your hands but I wouldn’t pursue it.

Tommy Fury (20), boxer, Manchester

Tommy Fury (20), boxer, Manchester

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I feel like I’ve got a unique personality and Love Island is a good place to showcase it. I’m fun, bubbly, good to get along with and just really easy-going. I won’t be afraid to go and have a splash about in the pool, I’ll mingle with people and find out about everyone because at the end of the day I’ll be living with these people for a long time so it’ll be nice to see if I have a bromance in there, along with a relationship. It’s nice to be a bit standoutish.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

My best are that I’m honest, charismatic and charming. My three worst are probably that sometimes I’m a bit too confident, sometimes a bit too talkative and then sometimes I’m a bit lazy. How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature? I’d give myself a solid eight.

What’s your idea of the perfect girl?

Blonde hair, blue eyes, good tan, gym girl... Who is your celebrity crush? Ariana Grande. That girl is fire! What song sums up your love life? ‘Thinking Out Loud’ by Ed Sheeran. It’s slow, romantic... I feel like it fits well.

How do you tend to meet dates?

A lot of girls try to reach me through Instagram but I’m a real-life guy. I’m not interested in phones or FaceTime, I like the real thing, you can never gauge someone over the phone. Sit down over a drink or a meal and chat to them face-to-face, that’s the best way for me to date because that’s how you find out what type of person they really are.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

Where do I start?! About a year and a half ago I was texting this girl for about a week. She came across really nice on text, everything you’d look for and then I met her in person and she did not say one word! I’m a chatty guy so it was like talking to a brick wall. After ten minutes I said I had to go to the toilet and then I came back and said my mum had called me and I had to leave and asked what time her train home was. She wasn’t too happy but at the end of the day I can’t do anything with that. I legged it!

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

A girl being too big-headed or thinking she is the bee’s knees or a straight ten out of ten. I like a confident girl but someone who is a bit shy.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

To the moon and back! At the end of the day, if I see someone in there that I like that I feel I could have a connection with, I’ll try and pursue that without being an idiot to the other islanders. I’ll do the right thing at the right time and make my opinions known. I could go in there thinking one thing and be in there five minutes and could meet this girl and think ‘You’re amazing. I don’t want to go anywhere without you. I want to be with you all the time.’ I want to end up with a girl where I look at her every morning and think ‘You are gorgeous, I’m so lucky.’ and if a thousand girls walked past, I don’t want to look at one of them. I probably won’t settle down until I find that.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I’ve had a wandering eye before but I addressed that straight away. I’ve never cheated and I never will cheat. I’m a loyal guy down to the roots.

What’s your definition of bro code?

If I’m not with a girl anymore, a guy should come and speak to me, sit me down and say ‘Listen, I like her. Would you be alright with it?’ Obviously I wouldn’t have a problem as I’m not with the girl. If the girl is all for it as well, then it’s not a problem. It’s a free world and if a girl has a connection with another guy and she is better with him than with me then spot on... I'm not going to ruin anyone else’s journey.

What’s your claim to fame?

It’s probably my brother, Tyson, but I’m my own man and I’ve said it throughout my whole boxing career. I don’t want to be labelled as his little brother, I’m my own man and I’m doing the best that I can do in life and that’s all I’m setting out to achieve.

Joe Garratt (22), catering company owner, South East London

Love Island 2019: Joe Garratt (22), catering company owner, from South East London

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m very fun. I don’t really take life too seriously and I’m always having jokes. I think that’s what makes me the perfect Islander.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I’m fun, I’m a bit of a romantic as well and I don’t take life too seriously. I’m chilled out and I’m quite laid-back. It could be a positive or a negative that I don’t take things too seriously all the time but in a relationship that’s quite hard… Some girls don’t like that! Sometimes I joke around too much. I’m also quite indecisive and I’ll question things. I’m always late as well, I can be super late!

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

Today, I reckon about an 8.5! In the mornings I’m probably like a low 8. I consistently stay around the 8s to 9s in my opinion. Maybe some days I go past the 9, when it’s a really good day…. a suit day. My best feature is my chat. I’m cheeky and a bit of a charmer. Looks wise, I’d say my best features are my teeth or curly hair.

What’s your idea of the perfect girl?

I don’t really have a specific type. For me, it’s just more how we click, if she is fun, outgoing and doesn’t take herself too seriously and is open to talk about things. I’m looking for a connection, obviously initial attraction is key but the connection is the main go-to.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I really fancy Jorja Smith, I really fancy Lily Collins and then I really fancy Amber Heard.

What song sums up your love life?

‘How Am I Supposed to Live Without You’ by Michael Bolton is one of them. That’s the emotional one. And ‘When A Man Loves a Woman’, they’re the two songs I go between. When I’m in a relationship, I’m fully immersed in it. I’m super loved up. Obviously, you have down days in a relationship and that’s when it’s the other song.

How do you tend to meet dates?

I’ve only had one girlfriend. I knew her locally but I think we started chatting through social media. I meet people in bars, that’s my go-to. I don’t really use any apps, maybe Instagram sometimes. I get more people slide into my DMs, which is weird. On Instagram I don’t really like to be the person to reach out but if someone talks to me then that’s cool. I put up enough stories that you can reply to!

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I went to a bar once with a girl and we were having a few drinks. There was an office that I used to deliver sandwiches to and these three women came over to me chanting ‘Sandwich Man, Sandwich Man’, they would not stop! I thought it would ruin the date, I was super embarrassed. They went after about half an hour of chanting. It turned out alright, my date thought it was quite funny but she kept calling me ‘Sandwich Man’ for the rest of the date.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

I can’t stand stuck up girls. A girl that doesn’t give time to people or thinks too much of herself.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I’ve always said that love is a super powerful thing. If I genuinely feel that connection, the chance for love, then I’ll go leaps and bounds to get that. For me, I’ll do whatever. I’m a guy’s guy, I’ve got loads of guy mates and I haven’t snaked any of my mates out. At the same time if I felt a connection with somebody that was so strong and I was to not go for it, just because a guy was talking to her or seeing her, especially in the villa, I wouldn’t be being true to myself. I would feel like I was being fake because I’m not going for it. If I feel something, then I have to go for it. All is fair in love and war.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

When I’m committed to somebody, I’ve only got eyes for them. I’ve never cheated and I’ve never been cheated on. I’m not that type of guy. If I’ve got eyes for somebody then I commit to them.

What’s your definition of bro code?

I think bro code is being loyal to your mates. I think it’s best to address any situation and explain what your intentions are before you go and do it or speak to their girl. There is nothing worse than someone just slipping round. I’ve seen it all before in the past. I don’t like that. I always go up to the person first and have a chat.

What’s your claim to fame?

I used to play semi-professional rugby.

Michael Griffiths (27), firefighter, Liverpool

Love Island 2019: Michael Griffiths (27), firefighter, from Liverpool

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m a hero! I’m a firefighter, who doesn’t want their own firefighter? Their own local hero.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I’m a straight-talking guy, I’ll tell people how it is. I’m open and energetic, so I’m easy to get along with. The three worst things about me? Again, I’m a straight-talking guy and people don’t always like the truth. Even though it’s one of the best things about me, it’s also one of the worst. I’ll just say it how it is. I eat a lot, little and often, people might find that quite annoying. I’m always late!

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I get complimented on my smile a lot. People seem to be obsessed with my lips. I’d rate myself ten out of ten, I would have said nine but I’m a hero so it bumps it up.

What’s your idea of the perfect girl?

Somebody I can get along with on an intellectual level and have a conversation with and not be lost in translation. But also have a bit about them, not take themselves too seriously and have a bit of banter. And she’s got to have a nice bum.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Dani-Leigh, she’s a singer from the States. She is new and up-and-coming but she is unbelievable. What song sums up your love life? Probably a Drake track because my love life has been up-and-down which is a bit like a Drake album. I think his first mixtape was ‘So Far Gone’. Bit emotional!

How do you tend to meet dates?

I like to meet people face-to-face. I’m a bit of an old school guy. I like to meet someone and have a conversation with them. I’ve met people through social media but you never really know what you’re getting until you get there. You can gauge what someone is like if you meet them whereas on social media you can be who you like. They could have all the chat and then you meet them and it’s like watching paint dry. Girls slide into my DMs. I will slide into DMs but it depends how fit you are!

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

Somebody that smells! That’s an immediate turnoff. How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want? If I like somebody then I’ll go for it. There’s not really anything that could stop me. Everybody I meet will be a new person so they’re not going to be my best mate, so if a girl I’m speaking to is coupled up and we get on, I’m still going to talk to her. I’ll do it in a respectful way but I’m going to talk to her and let her know the situation and see where it goes from there. If she then likes me… sorry! It is how it is.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I’ve been cheated on plenty of times but I am loyal. I think I’ve cheated once but it was more of a revenge cheat. I’ve had long-term relationships but I think I’ve had about four or five girlfriends. I’ve been loyal to all of them apart from one.

What’s your definition of bro code?

You can’t really tell people what to do. If they’re attracted to somebody and that person is attracted to them, they’re probably going to get on. Whereas if I’m your mate and you two are coupled up but me and her get along better then it’s just a natural progression really. You go into the villa to find somebody. If you are respectful and let me know like ‘Look, I think me and her are going to get on, I’m going to talk to her’, then by all means go and speak to her if she feels the same way.

Sherif Lanre (20), chef and semi-pro rugby player, London

Love Island 2019: Sherif Lanre (20), chef and semi-pro rugby player, from London

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m upbeat and cheeky and outrageous with my own friends so hopefully that continues in the villa. I’m always on a mission to make people laugh. That’ll be of value in there.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I lift anyone’s mood who is around me, whether that is through trying or not. I feel like if you’re down and around me, you’ll end up being a bit more upbeat. I don’t like to get into conflicts, I would rather spare someone’s feelings. Worst traits? Number one would be that I’m pretty outrageous, that can also translate to the bad side. On top of that, I laugh at everything which sometimes gets me into trouble. I can’t really take anything seriously. My actual laugh, my hysterical laugh is pretty ugly. People around me get that a lot and have to deal with it.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

Being honest, probably a seven and a half. Maybe an eight on a good day. I don’t see it at all but I’ve been told my eyes are my best feature.

What’s your idea of the perfect girl?

She needs to be able to hold a conversation. I feel that I make people laugh so I want a girl that makes me laugh, even if that’s just from being herself and not trying to be funny. A nice smile and nice teeth. And nice bum! That’s one of my criteria.

Who is your celebrity crush?

My first celebrity crush was Vanessa Hudgens. She was my first crush when she was in High School Musical. Tori Brixx is my ideal date, she’s a model and influencer. She goes out with Rich the Kid, a rapper.

How do you tend to meet dates?

To be honest, sliding into DMs doesn’t really get you anywhere in terms of meeting up with people, unless they’re super mature. I do end up sending out loads of DMs though. The girls I end up going on dates with are people I meet through my friendship group or girls I meet on nights out. As a chef, you’re not really front of house and not many people see you but at the moment I’m doing more service and am finding that a lot of girls are hitting on me and I’m hitting on them. I’ve even been told off by my manager!

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I went on a date with a cougar once who I met through work. It didn’t go to plan, let’s just say that…

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

If someone wants to be the centre of attention, that’s a pretty big turn-off for me. I don’t really like girls that love being in the spotlight because that’s not really what I actually want for myself. And my biggest turn-off is bad hygiene.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I’m not prepared to fight for a girl that has got loads of boys after her. Unless I feel like they are not the boys she is looking for. If she is entertaining five different boys and whittling them down then I’m not prepared to be the sixth. I’m willing to go pretty far and pull it out of the bag in myself for a girl. If it’s to do with other boys, then no.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I can have a wandering eye but I am pretty loyal. That would be an absolute must on the show.

What’s your definition of bro code?

Bro code to me is ‘Nothing leaves this circle.’ Whatever we’re talking about doesn’t need to be relayed, not just to females but to any other people outside the bro circle. Anything we speak about, we keep to ourselves. And never fight with each other about anything outside that circle. Keeping it real, really!

Callum MacLeod (28), aircraft engineer, South Wales

Love Island 2019: Callum MacLeod (28), Aircraft Engineer, South Wales

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’m a genuine, normal guy and up for a good laugh. I love being on holiday, I love a pool party, I just think it suits me! I’m 28 now so time is ticking, I don’t want to be left on the shelf. The whole experience is going to be great and if I meet someone, that’s what I’m here for.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I’m fun, loyal and I’m quite spontaneous as well. I love to be clean, I clean my house all the time! I can be a bit edgy sometimes, I like to get things done. I think that’s my engineering side.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I’m a 6.2. When I’ve got a tan it jumps up to a 6.8, sometimes a 7. So, hopefully in the villa I’ll be bouncing up to the 7. I blossomed as I got older. I’m hoping it is still rising but it plateaued a bit recently. I would say my best feature is my tan - give me an hour and I am golden.

What’s your idea of the perfect girl?

Looks-wise, I like blonde and petite girls. Personality, I just like girls that let me be myself and as long as they like me for me and of course I’ve got to enjoy their personality. As long as they let me be me and don’t try and change me.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Michelle Keegan. I was seventeen, eighteen when she joined Corrie. It was like my older sister bringing home a fit bird every night for tea! I stopped watching it when they killed off Tina.

What song sums up your love life?

‘I Just Haven’t Met You Yet’ by Michael Bublé.

How do you tend to meet dates?

I meet people on nights out, at the gym or in the street. I go out most weekends. I’m not into the dating apps, I can’t get my head around them. I want to have a story, a bit of a fairytale. I don’t want to tell the kids I met mum on an app! I do get a bit of the sliding into DMs and I do a bit as well. That’s just part of the modern day, isn’t it? If you meet someone on a night out, you usually trade Instagram handles before numbers.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I went to the cinema with a girl and she sat on a piece of chocolate that melted onto her leather trousers. She shot off to the toilet to clean them and didn’t come back for ages. I watched the majority of the film on my own. I later found her fretting in the toilets because she couldn’t get her trousers back on.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

I like morals and loyalty. If I was in the villa and a girl was with a lad and was trying to crack on with someone else, I’d rather the girl be honest and went to the boy straight away. I don’t like it when people are slimy.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I’ll just be honest. At the end of the day we are all there to meet people but I wouldn’t want to nick another lad’s girl.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I hate cheating, I can’t stand it. I don’t understand why people want to do it. I’m all for being single, having a laugh and doing what you’ve got to do but I don’t understand why you would want to hurt someone at the same time. I’d rather just say ‘I don’t want to be with you’ and then go off. No, I wouldn’t cheat.

What’s your definition of bro code?

I’m big on the bro code. No matter who it is, we’ve only known each other for a small period of time and we are in the villa to meet people. But like I said, I’ll just be honest.

Curtis Pritchard (23), ballroom and Latin dancer, Shropshire

Curtis Pritchard.

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

The thing that makes me the perfect Love Islander is that I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to be me. I don’t have to act like anything, I don’t have to teach anyone how to dance, like my normal job! I can just be myself and have fun.

What are your three best and worst personality traits?

I’m great fun to be around, always thinking about other people and I’m always putting a smile on people’s faces. My worst traits are that I never reply to text messages, I don’t really like using social media or phones. I don’t really have any other bad traits.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I’d rate my looks quite high up on the scale, because sometimes people say I’m attractive. I’m not going to give you a number because I don’t really know. My best feature is my smile. Everyone always compliments me on it.

What’s your idea of the perfect girl?

I’m sure everyone has their idea of the perfect girl but I don’t. This sounds really clichéd but love is blind and I truly do believe that. I like blondes and an athletic body, not too fake and somebody that respects themselves. But if the complete opposite comes in and I fall madly in love with them then I’ve completely lied to you. Love is blind.

Who is your celebrity crush?

It used to be Megan Fox and then it was Ariana Grande and now it’s Mila Kunis.

What song sums up your love life?

The song that sums up my love life is Artic Monkeys ‘Baby I’m Yours’.

How do you tend to meet dates?

I have lived a very sheltered life because of my dancing, I’ve not done a lot of going out partying, going on dates because I haven’t had time to. Being truthful I’ve probably been on less than ten dates, maybe five dates. I have never met anyone online, I’ve never used a dating app. I’ve met everyone in person, which I think is better. All of this meeting people on social media and apps is fake. People portray their life how they want it to be and it isn’t how they truly are. I like to meet people in real life. My ex-girlfriend was my dance partner. We danced with each other from when we were twelve until we were fourteen, we were the champions. When we got older, we both ended up doing Dancing with the Stars in Ireland and got into a relationship. You spend a lot of time with each other when you’re dancing together. You’re always in a close proximity so it would be weird not to get feelings even if it’s just to be a best friend or if it’s to fall in love.

What’s been your most disastrous date/dating experience?

I’ve been very lucky. All of my dates have gone fine.

What’s an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

Bad Hygiene!

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

As far as it takes. There is a competition element but that’s the same as life. All I can do is be me and if a girl doesn’t like me, then she doesn’t like me. If she likes me then she likes me and I end up on top. It is what it is, it’s the circle of life.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I will be loyal. I have cheated before, but that isn’t why I split with that girlfriend. I will always be loyal from now on.

What’s your definition of bro code?

My definition of bro code is to tell them if they’re doing something they shouldn’t be doing, but obviously don’t tell on them if they’ve done something they shouldn’t have done. Let the bros know if they’re in the wrong but they’re your bros so you have to protect them.

What’s your claim to fame?

I would say my claim to fame is that I’m on Dancing with the Stars Ireland and AJ Pritchard from Strictly Come Dancing is my brother.

Love Island kicks off on ITV2/Virgin Media Two on June 3 at 9pm.

