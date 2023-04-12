‘I was strangely upbeat after my heart attack’ – Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk on his brush with death and new mid-life crisis comedy

Bob Odenkirk is a lucky guy. For starters, he’s managed to cultivate a career path that spans multiple genres. His cult Nineties sketch series Mr Show arguably kickstarted modern alternative comedy, an area Odenkirk has subtly shaped in the years since by giving creative breaks to the likes of Tenacious D and Tim and Eric. Then a successful rebrand as a dramatic actor led to his unforgettable conman-turned-lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its prequel series Better Call Saul, and his surprise turn as an unassuming neighbourhood hardman in 2021 punch-a-thon Nobody. As if that wasn’t enough, he’s also cheated death.