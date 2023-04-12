| 6.7°C Dublin

‘I was strangely upbeat after my heart attack’ – Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk on his brush with death and new mid-life crisis comedy

Bob Odenkirk at the premiere of &quot;Lucky Hank&quot; held at The London West Hollywood on March 15, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images) Expand

Bob Odenkirk at the premiere of &quot;Lucky Hank&quot; held at The London West Hollywood on March 15, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images)

Bob Odenkirk is a lucky guy. For starters, he’s managed to cultivate a career path that spans multiple genres. His cult Nineties sketch series Mr Show arguably kickstarted modern alternative comedy, an area Odenkirk has subtly shaped in the years since by giving creative breaks to the likes of Tenacious D and Tim and Eric. Then a successful rebrand as a dramatic actor led to his unforgettable conman-turned-lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its prequel series Better Call Saul, and his surprise turn as an unassuming neighbourhood hardman in 2021 punch-a-thon Nobody. As if that wasn’t enough, he’s also cheated death.

He was partway through filming the final season of Saul when it happened. As production paused and the crew began setting up a new shot, Odenkirk returned to the exercise bike he often used while watching Chicago Cubs baseball games between scenes. Suddenly he fell to his knees, with series co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian rushing to his aid. If it wasn’t for some quickly administered CPR, he later admitted, he would surely have been “dead in a few minutes”. For those close to him, it was a particularly dark moment they remember all too well, but for Odenkirk, it remains a lucky escape comfortably shrouded in blissful ignorance.

