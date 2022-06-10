‘I think we need to talk’ – Love Island star Liam Llewellyn quits show and leaves villa after just four days

Liam Llewellyn has become the first Love Island contestant to leave the villa, according to reports.

The student, 22, from Wales is said to have quit the Virgin Media Two dating show after just four days.

Tonight’s show is expected to show him gathering the other islanders around the fire pit to tell them the news, it’s reported.

"I think we need to have a chat, we need to get everyone by the fire pit," he will say to the other male contestants.

Earlier in the week, viewers voted for Liam to go on two dates with newcomers Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Afia Tonkmor after being left single in the villa.

Despite faring well during the dates and returning to the villa with a woman on each arm, neither showed further interest in him.

Read More

He partnered up with Michael Owen's daughter Gemma on the show's first day but the 19-year-old dressage rider was stolen by Davide Sanclimenti after his surprise arrival in the villa.

The Welshman previously hinted he was anxious about being left single on the show.

Video of the Day

Speaking about the first coupling ceremony of the series, he said: "No one wants to be last one, do they? No one wants to be the last picked."

Tonight’s episode will also see a recoupling where the boys will choose which girls they want to pair up with.

Ahead of that, 23-year-old fishmonger Luca Bish will have a tense conversation with Davide about their competing affections for Gemma.

Talking in the kitchen, Luca will say: "I hear you're p****d off that I took Gemma for a chat."

The Indo Daily: It is what it is - why do so many of us love Love Island?

Davide will respond: "I am not p****d off you took Gemma for a chat. Why did you not come and tell me? At least have the balls to come and tell me, 'Oh look Davide, I fancy her'."

But Luca will say: "It's not that I've not got the balls, we are in the same villa, you're going to see it, aren't you."

However, on the same day more sparks will fly between Davide and Ekin-Su when they head to the garden to work out together.

Davide will playfully put Ekin-Su on his shoulders while lifting weights, and she will say: "Oh my God, you've impressed me, wow!"

Speaking in the Beach Hut later, she will add: "Oh Davide, the workout was intense, can I get a fan, it's getting hot in here."

Love Island will air tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.