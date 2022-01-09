‘I take my family name with pride but it’s my turn to make it my own’ says Missy Keating ahead of DWTS

Missy Keating is among the contestants for this year's installment of the popular dancing show. Photo: RTÉ.

Missy Keating has said while she is proud of her family name and the advice she receives from her popstar father, it's time to make it on her own.

As she enters Dancing With The Stars the 20-year-old daughter of Boyzone’s Ronan Keating and model Yvonne Connolly, said she has some dancing experience, waltzing on live TV is very different from her usual Instagram modelling.

"I have a little bit of experience, I did hip hop but nothing like we are doing now where it’s the exact steps and the footwork has to be perfect, so I’m still learning so much,” she told reporters ahead of the new series of the show airing.

"I am scared about the lifts, I am imagining awful things which I shouldn’t do but I have never performed on live television before so I'm scared about that.”

Missy moved to London when she was 18-years-old and worked in her father's coffee shop, but said she’s now looking to level up her career in the entertainment industry.

"It was so much fun and I made such good friends in that coffee shop but now that I am back in Dublin I have been focusing on Instagram and modelling work and that’s been great,” she said.

"I take my family name with pride and I respect it and love it and of course, it helped me, but I want to make my name myself and work myself hard enough.

"Obviously, I will have the support of my parents and their name is something I’m proud to have but I think it’s now my turn to do my take on it and make it my own and I’m ready to work hard and work for it and that’s all I can really do.”

Missy said her Boyzone father is her biggest supporter, and he always gives her good advice.

“My dad has advice for everything I do, he is my biggest supporter and he always gives me the best advice and everything that I need to hear will help me before anything I need to do, he is a great mentor,” she said.

“He says ‘try your best and always do your best but make sure you’re having fun and make sure you are enjoying the moment and are happy with yourself because if you’re not it will show.”

Missy is signed by Irish agency First Option Models, but as she mainly works on sponsorships and Instagram campaigns, she said she luckily doesn’t feel pressure to look a certain way.

“I am more into Instagram and doing my own work with sponsorships and promotion deals, so it’s something I have full creativity with, I can do whatever I want with my photos so I haven't had to deal with that pressure of having to look a certain way,” she said.

“It’s a crazy world the modelling world, especially in London, but, I haven't put myself in that world but if I did I would definitely have a problem because I am not a stick-thin model.”

The new series of Dancing With The Stars airs on RTÉ One this Sunday at 6.30pm.