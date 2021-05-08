| 6.9°C Dublin

‘I keep telling myself this is not normal’ – Laura Donnelly on her leading role in The Nevers

The Belfast actress on starring in the big-budget sci-fi drama The Nevers, her bond with co-star
Ann Skelly and missing the nomadic lifestyle

Darragh McManus Twitter

“The first day I walked on set, I couldn’t believe it,” Laura Donnelly says. “Here I am, playing the lead character in an HBO show. My 14-year-old self would never have believed me.”

The show in question is The Nevers, a big-budget sci-fi drama set in fin de siècle London. It was created by Joss Whedon — the man behind Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the first two Avengers films — and features a host of Irish and British acting talent including Ann Skelly, Olivia Williams, Tom Riley and Eleanor Tomlinson.

