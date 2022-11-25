'I just like when Ryan comes on... the way he’s cheerful' - Saoirse Ruane and Adam King share their plans for this year's Toy Show

If you can get a child to appear on television, nine times out of 10 they will produce magic.

That is why The Late Late Toy Show has delighted viewers of all ages since the 1970s.

Down the years, whether it was Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny or Ryan Tubridy in the role of the adult struggling to grasp the latest innovations, it was always the children who shone brightest.

It’s a kid’s dream to go on the and it was just magic

Two in particular made a lasting impression and have even ended up helping others – Saoirse Ruane, from Co Galway, and Adam King, from Cork, who both appeared on the show in 2020.

Saoirse (10) told her story of suffering from a rare form of bone cancer that led to her having a leg amputated. She told viewers of her three wishes – appearing on The Late Late Toy Show, walking before Christmas and going on a family holiday.

She was the inspiration for the Toy Show Appeal, which last year raised more than €6m for children’s charities.

Her mother, Roseanna, said it was “fate” that Saoirse appeared on the show – a year earlier, she had gone to hospital with a pain that was later diagnosed as cancer.

Saoirse is now in fifth class in Kiltullagh National School, and she will be watching the Toy Show at home with her family.

This week, Saoirse recalled that taking part in 2020 was “a big deal”.

“I was very nervous and excited,” she said, but added that everybody taking part this year should be assured Tubridy will make them feel at home.

“Think that you’re talking to someone you love, because that helps,” she said. “It’s all about the kids on the Toy Show. If they express themselves, people at home are like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s cool – I might try that some day’.”

I just like when Ryan comes on and the way he's cheerful, hopping around, full of chat

Last May, Saoirse had further surgery to have a tumour removed. Her mother said she is recovering.

Just like every other year, The Late Late Toy Show will mark the start of Christmas in the Ruane household.

“I just like when Ryan comes on and hearing his voice and the way he’s cheerful,” Saoirse said. “And his Christmas jumpers and he’s hopping around, full of chat.”

Eight-year-old Adam King also captured hearts on the 2020 Toy Show.

Adam was born with a rare condition that causes brittle bones. He won viewers over when he told Tubridy about his ambition to work for Nasa.

Since then, his concept of a virtual hug has become a postmark and a greeting card, and he has raised hundreds of thousands of euro for charity.

Adam, who is now in second class in Clonpriest NS, Youghal, was even immortalised in a children’s book, Sir Adam The Brave and the Moody Monsters. The author, Adam’s dad David, said the Toy Show experience was “magic”.

We’ll have some hot chocolate, a couple of treats and sit and enjoy the magic of it

“We’re very proud of Adam for everything he did – not just on the night, but all of the things he was able to do following the Toy Show and for being a positive role model and a positive face for people with disabilities and young people as well,” he said.

“It’s a kid’s dream to go on the Toy Show and it was just magic.”

Mr King said Adam was in “super form” and was looking forward to watching the Toy Show with the rest of the family.

“We’ll snuggle up in our pyjamas, we’ll have some hot chocolate and a couple of treats and sit and enjoy the magic of it,” he added.