Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary shone a light on the real-life repercussions of The Simpsons character

Actor Hank Azaria voiced the character of Apu in The Simpsons. Photo: Lloyd Bishop — © Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

Hank Azaria has sat down with Hari Kondabolu, the creator of the 2017 documentary The Problem With Apu, for the first time in a public forum.