‘I haven’t had one bad comment, hand on heart’- Grainne Seoige says she feels ‘better in every way’ for opening up on DWTS

Gráinne Seoige is among the contestants for this year's installment of the popular dancing show. Photo: RTÉ.

Former TV presenter Gráinne Seoige said she hasn’t received one bad comment since documenting her Dancing with the Stars journey on social media.

As she enters into week eight of the competition, Gráinne – who previously regarded herself as a private person – said she “feels better in everyway” for putting herself in a vulnerable position and opening up more.

"I think by signing up to a show like this you are putting yourself in a vulnerable position and everyone that I talk to in the media industry, like other TV presenters, they say ‘wow you’re very brave,’” she explained.

"Beause they know that you are leaving your area of expertise and setting yourself up for judgement and criticism and when you start you have no idea how it’s going to go.

“There is no sure thing. You could be gone in week two, you could injure yourself, you could be really, really bad.

"Especially when you’re starting like I did with zero dance experience, you really don’t know how it’s going to pan out.

"So that is putting yourself in a vulnerable place and then you are going to show your anxiety and nerves and excitement and your fear.”

The former TG4 presenter said she has found Instagram a really supportive place, and she’s glad that she’s documenting her Dancing with the Stars journey on it.

"I haven’t had one bad comment, really and truly. I find Instagram anyway a more supportive place, that has been my experience over the past couple of years,” she said.

"I think if you want to get abuse, go to Twitter. Not one bad comment, hand on heart. It’s been lovely, there has been a lot of support.”

The Galway native said she has received a number of messages from women on social media who see her as an inspiration to pick up a new skill.

"When you get past your 20s or 30s, whenever you get to your expertise in work then you have your children, if that's what you do and that's your focus, that's your life as you have it and your kids and then to step outside of that does take a lot of confidence,” she explained.

"We as women talk about that all the time because there is a lot of judgement and focus on how you are doing.

"So, to take the courage in your hand and actually go out there to try something new other women do find that inspirational and I have seen that during the pandemic the entrepreneurial side of Ireland has really come out.

“They have weathered challenges and they can take off in new ways and you don't have to stay on the box you’ve been put into, you can break out of that box at any age.”

Grainne said she dedicated her samba on the Valentine’s week show to her husband Leon because their time together has been “amazing”.

"It’s been an amazing time in my life where I left where I was comfortable, moved to the other side of the world with a new language, culture, way of life and business so he has really changed my life,” she said.

"But when you put it out there and you start to speak about it then you realise you are baring your soul a small bit here, but actually I’m glad I did it and I don’t regret it at all.

"It’s been a wonderful journey and it does knock stripes off you this show and it does take corners off you but it’s in a good way, I feel better in every way for doing it.”



