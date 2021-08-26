‘I have a lot more empathy because I was a contestant’ says Dubliner Darragh ‘The Menace’ on hit show The Chase 

Dubliner Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis has revealed his life doesn’t feel much different since he became the newest chaser to join the hit show The Chase.

However, as he only joined the show last year he said this is probably largely due to the pandemic.

“My life is essentially exactly the same as it was, with very small differences.

"I occasionally get people asking me for photographs, but honestly, it's not that big a change.

"I still am going to work in the lab 90pc of my working life, so The Chase is actually a fairly small part of my life at the moment,” he said.

Darragh was a former student of NUI Maynooth and is now a post-doctoral researcher at Oxford University.

Before starting the show last year, he said he made an agreement with his wife to keep his personal life private.

"Very deliberately I've been keeping my family out of the limelight,” he said. “My wife doesn't get involved as she doesn't want to.

"And I have children who I never share photos of, no one knows what they look like or what their names are or anything like that.”

As the Dubliner was a contestant on the show before becoming a cast member, he said he knows how intimidating it can be, and that the chasers aren’t as mean as they seem on TV.

"One thing is that I don't have to be too mean as my persona on the show is relatively friendly, I'm told to generally be myself,” he said.

"I have a lot more empathy because I was a contestant and I think we all realise that the people are coming on camera for the first time, and it's very intimidating.

"So it's all part of the show being mean to the contestants, but we aren’t really, most of the time.”

Meanwhile, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty from The Chase revealed that she expected to be famous, but never thought she would be so liked by the public.

Speaking ahead of the launch of a brand new series of the popular game show on Virgin Media Television, Anne said after coming out of the 2018 series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, she didn’t expect to be so liked by the public.

"I always expected to be famous, but I never expected to be popular,” she said. “Those are two quite different things. I am startled by the number of people who really like me and not just for being The Governess.

“People will actually say ‘I loved you in the jungle’ and I will say ‘Why? I was pathetic in the jungle?’ but they say ‘no, you were so real’.

"But yeah, it’s amazing, because I mean, I was a nerdy child that sort of basically didn’t have friends, and I wasn't popular at school.”

Asked if she would like to go on another reality TV show, The Governess said: “ I've always wanted to learn to ice skate, but I don't think I would do Dancing On Ice.

"Because I am hopeless at remembering things like dance routines, I would have to practice and practice and practice and I will still be rubbish.

“And also, I mean, once you've done the jungle, that's kind of the big one.”

They were speaking as Virgin Media Television launched its new season schedule today. Among the new entertainment shows to be broadcast will be Sitting On a Fortune with Gary Lineker.