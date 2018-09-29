Pat Kenny was in the guests’ seat last night as he returned to The Late Late Show to speak to Ryan Tubridy about some of his favourite moments as host as well as his life since leaving RTE for Newstalk five years ago.

'I got into terrible trouble' - Pat Kenny returns to Late Late and discusses infamous tearing up of Toy Show tickets

The veteran broadcaster stepped down as host of Ireland’s longest running television talk show in 2009 but in his decade at the helms of the programme he gave us some of the greatest moments in Irish TV history.

One of the most infamous moments Kenny was when he tore up two tickets to the Toy Show after a competition winner refused them.

The woman who had won a €10,000 shopping spree was slow to give out any information when answering Kenny’s questions and when she was offered the tickets to the show as part of the prize she said, “Oh I’m not particularly interested.”

People were outraged at the time. The prospect of attending the show has not only been the childhood dream of generations of Irish people but the increasingly valuable freebies mean that adults would do anything to hear first-hand that “there is one for every member of the audience”.

Last night, Kenny recalled the iconic moment that he was snubbed and the outrage that it caused in Ireland.

“We had a completion we had a shopping spree in Dublin and two tickets to the toy show all found hotel and all the rest,” he said.

“I got into terrible trouble for tearing up two toy show tickets.

“People were like ‘how dare you destroy (the tickets)’, these are like gold dust, and they’re even more valuable now.

“Anyway we print the tickets, so we could just print two more. The following week I gave them away on my radio show and they were the woman’s tickets.”

The application process for tickets usually opens in October when RTÉ will share a link to apply.

Despite Kenny’s advice that tickets can be bought at auction, RTE clarified they are actually free for a lucky few people who have applied and are chosen on the basis of a lottery.

Current host Ryan Tubridy has promised that this year’s show will be 'particularly enormous'.

