'I don't need to see a man dancing with a man' - Graham Norton says same-sex Strictly Come Dancing pairings 'confusing' for judges

Comedian Graham Norton has said he doesn’t need to see "a man dancing with a man" and thinks that same-sex couples on Strictly Come Dancing will be 'confusing' for judges.

In what some have hailed as a groundbreaking move, hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing will feature the first same-sex dancing couple on its show in the upcoming series.

Boxer Nicola Adams (37) has been confirmed as the first contestant to form a same-sex dancing partnership with a female professional dancer.

However, talk-show host Norton has condemned the move saying that although he understands why BBC did it, he thinks it’ll be confusing for judges.

Speaking to Best Magazine, he said: “As you have people who can be openly gay on that show, I don't ­particularly need to see a man dancing with a man.

“I understand the reason the Strictly bosses might do it is coming from a good place, but it does kind of muddy the waters for the judges.

“If you've got two partners who can do lifts and men's bodies are different shapes, how would that work? I don't think it's a homophobic thing. You want to be able to compare like with like.”

Earlier this month the BBC defended having a same-sex pairing after receiving more than 100 Ofcom complaints.

Read More

In a statement, the BBC said: "Strictly Come Dancing is an inclusive show and is proud to have featured same-sex dancing amongst the professional dancers in group numbers in the previous series.

"We have stated, in the past, that we are open to the prospect of including same-sex pairings between our celebrities and professional dancers, should the opportunity arise.

"Nicola Adams requested an all-female pairing, which we are happy to facilitate. The show is first and foremost about dance, the sex of each partner within a coupling should have no bearing on their routine."

In the 17th series of the show, professional dancers Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima performed a same-sex routine which sparked over 200 complaints through Ofcom, despite receiving an enthusiastic response on social media.

Read More

Online Editors