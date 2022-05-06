‘I don’t comment on age anymore’ – Ryan Tubridy jokes about clash with Derry Girls star as he interviews Sky’s Kay Burley

Ryan Tubridy said he doesn’t comment on age anymore, in an apparent reference to criticism he received after he clashed with one of the stars of Derry Girls over the matter.

The Late Late Show host was interviewing Sky News presenter Kay Burley on Friday night’s programme.

The British journalist is celebrating more than one million minutes of presenting live TV, and joked that Tubridy should have told her she looks too young to have been in the business for over 40 years.

"I love my job, I don’t get up thinking ‘oh my goodness I’ve got to do three hours of live telly’, I just think I’m so incredibly privileged, it is a long time - this is where you say I don’t look that old,” Burley said.

However, the Late Late Show host laughed and replied: “I actually don’t comment on age anymore.”

This comes after he recently asked Derry Girls star Jamie Lee O’Donnell her age, which she refused to divulge, saying it was a misogynistic question.

He asked her: “This might be a rude question, you don't have to answer - but can I ask you how old you are?"

She replied: “I'm 117. I'm very, very wise.” However, he pressed again and asked if she would consider telling him her age.

"This is the thing about it that gets on my nerves a wee bit, no disrespect,” she said.

“It's always quite misogynistic, even if it's unintentionally because men don't get the same scrutiny in their career.”

It wasn’t the first time the presenter asked the actress her age. In an interview on his RTÉ Radio 1 show in 2018, he said: “You play a 16-year-old, you are what age in real life?”.

Similarly to her Late Late Show interview, the Derry Girls star joked, responding that she’s not 16 and when he pressed her again to share her age she said: “No, because I think a bit of a big deal was made of it with Nicola [Coughlan, her co-star in Derry Girls] and I don't think it was very fair.

“We get a lot of people asking our ages and like nobody would ask Dylan [Llewelyn, her co-star in Derry Girls] his.

“So, it’s just sort of a wee bit unfair and it took away a bit from the performances we were doing.”