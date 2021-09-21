I can understand Joe Duffy’s feelings – but cancel Kin and you have to cancel The Sopranos

It was widely reported last week that RTÉ had received nine complaints about the violence in the first episode of crime drama Kin.

That’s nine people out of the audience of 500,000 that watched the episode as it was broadcast, plus however many more watched it on catch-up on the RTÉ Player.

You’d hardly describe it as a backlash. They weren’t even formal complaints, just negative feedback from a handful of viewers. As a definition of a non-story, this was an absolute world-beater.

Those nine weren’t the only ones irked by Kin, however. Before the first episode had even aired, Joe Duffy criticised crime series as a whole for exploiting real-life suffering.

Joe, who’s never made a secret of his distaste for Love/Hate, which he once described on Liveline as “crap”, told the RTÉ Guide he wouldn’t be watching Kin.

“That’s real people’s lives, my sister’s life, my family life,” he said. “I hate their travails being exploited by middle-class actors who are putting on their thick working-class Dublin accents and then go back to eating foie gras during their lunch break.”

Whatever about the foie gras, I can understand his feelings. We both come from working-class families, his in Ballyfermont, mine in The Liberties. We both witnessed the heroin epidemic in 1980s Dublin destroying lives, families, even entire communities. It was horrific to behold.

Unlike Joe, who wrote frankly in his autobiography about how his brother’s life was ruined by a glue-sniffing addiction, I didn’t suffer the pain of seeing a loved one slide into a drug habit. Mercifully. But I did know a couple of young men I’d gone to school with who slid into early graves because of drugs.

I think Joe Duffy is a great broadcaster and always comes across as a good man. That said, passing judgment on a drama series you haven’t seen is more than a little unfair to the people involved.

Cllr Christy Burke, a former Lord Mayor of Dublin and a key figure in the Concerned Parents Against Drugs organisation in the 1980s, did watch the first episode and immediately branded the series “a disgrace”.

He criticised scenes featuring the members of a Dublin crime family using cocaine, accused the series of “glamourising” drugs and crime, and demanded RTÉ immediately yank it off air.

This is knee-jerk overreaction at its most hysterical and utterly ludicrous. I’ve seen several episodes of Kin in advance of broadcast. There is drug-taking and there is violence. What do you expect to see in a crime drama but criminals doing criminal things?

One thing the series definitely does not do is glamourise the criminal life. I suspect those nine viewer complaints related mostly to a first-episode scene where a character called Jimmy (played by Emmett J Scanlan) burns a drug addict’s face with a hot clothes iron while his own teenage son looks on.

It’s a brutal scene, but an important one. It marks the moment when the boy, who’s shocked and repulsed by what he’s witnessed his father doing, decides he wants no part of the family “business”.

Later in the episode, the same boy is killed when a bullet intended for his uncle hits him instead.

There is nothing remotely glamorous about either scene.

If you’re going to ban something like Kin, which is effectively what Cllr Byrne seems to be asking for, where do you stop?

Depending on who you talk to, either The Sopranos or The Wire, both of which feature career criminals as main or major characters, is the greatest TV drama series ever made.

Do we ban those too because they feature gangsters who grow fat and rich on drug money — and dare to suggest they can be family men as well as murderous, extortionate, drug-trafficking thugs?

If you’re prepared to do that, why not go the whole hog and ban all future screenings of The Godfather and its two sequels, the 1932 Scarface and its loose, ultra-violent 1983 remake?

The Roaring Twenties with James Cagney as a gangster who rises to the top of the bootlegging business? Sorry, but that will have to go too.

The difference between all of these, of course, is that they’re not Irish, and therefore don’t fall within the remit of the homegrown hypocrisy at which certain of our politicians excel.

KIN CONTINUES ON RTÉ ONE ON SUNDAY AT 9.30PM