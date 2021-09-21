| 15.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I can understand Joe Duffy’s feelings – but cancel Kin and you have to cancel The Sopranos

Pat Stacey

Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) and family in The Sopranos, an everyday tale of a caring family man and killer Expand

Close

Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) and family in The Sopranos, an everyday tale of a caring family man and killer

Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) and family in The Sopranos, an everyday tale of a caring family man and killer

Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) and family in The Sopranos, an everyday tale of a caring family man and killer

It was widely reported last week that RTÉ had received nine complaints about the violence in the first episode of crime drama Kin.

That’s nine people out of the audience of 500,000 that watched the episode as it was broadcast, plus however many more watched it on catch-up on the RTÉ Player.

You’d hardly describe it as a backlash. They weren’t even formal complaints, just negative feedback from a handful of viewers. As a definition of a non-story, this was an absolute world-beater.

Most Watched

Privacy