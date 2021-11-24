‘I bond with my kids by making pastry’ – Great British Bake Off winner Giuseppe Dell’Anno

The winner of The Great British Bake Off has said the entire experience has been overwhelming.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno was crowned the winner of the 12th series of the amateur baking show in last night’s final.

The 45-year-old chief engineer from Bristol became the first Italian to take home the top prize.

“I was expecting it to be overwhelming, it is overwhelming but I’m enjoying every second of it. It’s an alien situation for me and I want to absorb as much as possible because it’s not going to happen again in my lifetime,” he told The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ.

Dell’Anno spoke very fondly of his dad, who is also a passionate baker, throughout the competition.

“My dad is a retired professional chef and a passionate baker, and I only found out by not living at home that what I thought was normal, like having a cake every Sunday or dad baking fresh pasta every Sunday – it isn’t that normal.

“I was very spoiled. I’ve got very happy childhood memories and when I became a father myself, I was adamant that I was going to be passing on the family heirlooms in culinary knowledge to my kids. I bond with my kids by making pastry,” he said.

Dell’Anno said all the contestants had a special bond with one another.

“I think all living in the bubble for that long must have played a role. Apart from last year, all the other bakers had the opportunity to go back home in between filming whereas we stayed for however long we made it in the tent always together.

“It created a very special bond between us. This year for sure the casting team done a very good job because I’ve never felt so much in tune with somebody so quickly,” he said.

He now plans to write a book of recipes with his dad, he said: “That’s the thing I'd love to do the most.”

“I’d love to properly capture all of my dad’s knowledge into an immortal book. My dad is 84 years old this year but he’s rather poorly at the moment and not in his best shape.

“The thing that kills me the most, it's very heartbreaking, is that every time I had the opportunity to bake something for him for a change, he said he didn’t remember how to do certain things.

“He has a couple of notebooks with notes written here and there it’s a treasure trove and I’m looking forward to digging in it,” he said.

Dell’Anno took the crown despite coming last in the final technical challenge of the series and oven issues in the showstopper.

Dell’Anno also reassured viewers that “nothing gets wasted in the tent”.

“It’s a substantial crew, they’re very considerate and we get first share of everything, so we get to taste everyone else’s bake but then everything else is shared with the crew within the Covid restrictions,” he added.