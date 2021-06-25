Hugo Hammond: Meet the 2021 Love Island contestant 

Introducing Hugo Hammond, a twenty-four year old PE teacher from Hampshire.

Hugo is a secondary school PE teacher and has played cricket for England’s physical disability team having been born with clubfoot. He is the show’s first disabled contestant.

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there.

What do you do for work at the moment?

Tell us about your job. I teach secondary school PE. Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.

How would your friends and family describe you?

Tall, dark and handsome. That was a cliché answer! The real answer is funny, around my friends and family I’m always the one to get things going and to have a laugh. Charming, self-proclaimed charmer. I’ve got the gift of the gab which has put me in good stead when I’ve been single in the past. And I’m a gentleman, my mother raised me well. I’m very respectful.

What do you look for in a romantic partner?

I want someone I can be myself around. I want them to not take themselves or me too seriously. I like having a laugh and a joke. Definitely someone who can be my best friend first and then hopefully that can turn into a romance. I’m into my sport and fitness so someone who shares similar hobbies and passions. Looks wise, tall and athletic. Hair - I love that balayage look, girls are very impressed when I say that!

How would you normally meet potential dates?

Traditionally, it’s been out and about - clubbing and bars. I quite like that natural progression when you meet someone and have a chit chat. I would rather have that face-to-face interaction and go from there.

Do you have any funny / memorable dating stories?

I can give you the blueprint of my usual date. I’m a big fan of actually doing something rather than just a sit down dinner. Me being a sporty guy, something like mini-golf. I love a cocktail, so a cocktail afterwards. My favourite cocktail is Sex on the Beach, that’s a go-to!

What do you think you’ll miss most while you’re in the Villa?

Football! I’m missing a summer of sport. There is a load of cricket happening, and cricket is my main sport. The boys obviously and the lads’ group chat. I’m going to miss them and I hope they’re going to miss me. And my family as well. I went travelling ages ago when I first finished college so depending on how well the journey goes, this could be the longest I've been away since then.

Tell us about your cricket career?

I’ve actually played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket. I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.

Are you competitive?

I’m really competitive. Obviously, I’m from a sporting background. That comes hand in hand. I’m sure it’s going to translate into dating as well. If there is an opportunity to become the alpha male around everyone else. I’m looking forward to getting stuck into it and giving it my best.

What would be your dream date?

Sunshine. Maybe something followed by a picnic. Something scenic, maybe a morning walk on the beach. Have a laugh and go out for lunch. An all day affair. Watch the sunset. Something romantic, I think we’ve all been missing that recently. Did you learn anything new in lockdown? I started running in lockdown. Strava was like the new Tinder! Being a teacher in lockdown, I found myself being a bit of a budget Joe Wicks in front of a camera. Different home workouts and things like that. Where would you like to see yourself in five years from now? Hopefully with another half, who I love very much. That would be great. Maybe to start thinking about settling down and starting a family. I’m in no rush to do that though. Hopefully in love, with the same group of friends and maybe have a few more. Be happy with everything that life throws at me.