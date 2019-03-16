More than £63 million (approx €73m) has been raised during the Red Nose Day 2019 appeal show.

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell watch Alicia Vikander and Lily James wed in Four Weddings reunion

A total of £63,548,668 was donated to the cause by the end of Friday's star-studded TV fundraiser - meaning more than £1.3 billion has been raised by Comic Relief since it began in 1985. Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis rounded up the cast of Four Weddings And A Funeral in the main sketch of the night.

Oscar-winning Alicia Vikander and Lily James were wed in an awkward ceremony by Rowan Atkinson's bumbling vicar while Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell looked on as loving parents.

The film was part of the push to help vulnerable children and young people in the UK and across the world.

Bodyguard stars also got back together to take a subtle swipe at Prime Minister Theresa May in a sketch for Red Nose Day.

Richard Madden appeared as David Budd in the short film, acting as close protection officer for Joanna Lumley's overtly flirtatious PM, similar to the romantic plotline of the series.

Lily James and Alicia Vikander in Comic Relief's Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion. Picture: BBC Screengrab

The sketch mocked the election slogans of Mrs May, with Lumley demanding Madden be "strong and stable" in his role and not "weak and wobbly".

Keeley Hawes also made an appearance to ask: "Do you know if I'm in series two?"

Steve Coogan was among the celebrities reprising favourite roles, returning as Alan Partridge in an evening of star-studded comedy.

There were also serious messages from host and Comic Relief co-creator Sir Lenny Henry, who said he could not believe the continued use of food banks in the UK.

He also shared condolences with the family of Louis Tomlinson after the death of his sister and the relatives of those killed in the Christchurch shootings.

Sir Lenny said: "Can I just say at this moment how profoundly we share everyone's sorrow about recent events in New Zealand.

"We send our condolences and respects to the families and stand shoulder-to-shoulder despite those who wish to do harm."

David Beckham opened the show with a self-mocking monologue critical of his fashion decisions.

Jennifer Saunders penned a parody, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Yet Again, for the night of comedy and charity.

Sue Perkins, Carey Mulligan, Alan Carr and Gemma Arterton filmed the mock musical, playing actors from the original movie.

Meanwhile, Andrew Flintoff tricked Robbie Savage with a rigged Top Gear lap, revealing the car the former footballer drove was in fact controlled by a hidden driver in the boot.

And Jason Manford and Martin Freeman faced off as captains on a celebrity edition of University Challenge.

Press Association