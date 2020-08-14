Hugging and kissing banned in upcoming First Dates series

Love may be in the air for this upcoming series of RTÉ's First Dates, but that's where it must stay as no hugging or kissing will be allowed between participants on the show.

This is according to CEO of Coco Content Stuart Switzer, whose company produces the format series for RTÉ.

Mr Switzer yesterday: "They can blow each other kisses, but no kisses or hugs on our watch due to social distancing.

"They must and we must abide by all of the protocols. That is an absolute.”

Mr Switzer added: “Any contact is out. It is challenging but everyone is beginning to realise it ist he only way we can work.

"We will have a safety officer on board for the show who will make sure everyone is abiding by the rules. If they don’t, they are off the set – for obvious reasons.

"Our own protocols are more stringent in many ways than what the HSE has in place.”

Mr Switzer stated that the number of hopeful romantics applying for the 12 one-hour episodes of the new series of First Dates, “is about the same as last year, which is terrific”.

He said that he believes that the social distance rules will not reduce the prospects of participants finding romance on the show.

He added: “We are a nation of romantics, aren’t we?”

In response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Switzer said: “It is not easy. There are extra costs and, like everyone else, we have had to reduce salaries and cut costs appropriately.

"Our challenge will be to break even this year and if we do that with the year that is in it, that will be a fantastic achievement."

Read More

Herald