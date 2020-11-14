Hug in SuperValu Christmas ad was created by ‘magic of television’

SuperValu’s tear-jerking Christmas ad has received an exceptional response across the country, however, many people were concerned about the hug at the end.

The ad follows the story of a young boy called Conor who we think is concerned about Santa not arriving at his home on Christmas morning.

However, in the end, we find out that all he wanted was to see his grandad as he runs down the stairs and gives him a big hug.

While most people were brought to tears by the heartwarming tale, others were concerned about the hug between the boy and his on-screen granddad- a gesture that is frowned upon in 2020.

For those who were worried, the granddad, played by Gerry Herbert, said the hug was created by the “magic of television” and that all Covid-19 guidelines were strictly adhered to onset.

“We did get to wave at each other...he was down one end of the room and I was down the other end of the room,” he said on Newstalk Breakfast.

“Any other physicality shown in the ad was done by the magic of television, with the regulations and how they apply there wasn’t that much face to face working.”

Cian Kearney, who played the young boy Conor, confirmed this saying he “didn’t get to see him that much” while filming.

Due to the two-metre rule, Gerry explained that when he wasn’t filming his scenes he would wait in the car and joked about how when he needed to use the loo a big rigmarole was made.

“Because I am a man of a certain age I was given special treatment over the Covid regulations,” he said.

“It was filmed in a lovely house in Templeogue and if you needed to go to the loo then you have to use the toilet in the house, but because of the regulations, people couldn't come two metres near me.

“So, when I needed to use it the crew would shout ‘Everyone stand back Gerry wants to use the loo!’

“The entire set would stop, they would clear the room and I had to do the walk of shame to the loo.”

A big hit across the country, Cian couldn’t believe the attention he received in school- explaining that this was his first-ever time doing an acting job.

“It was really fun coming into school on Thursday and everyone saying ‘Hi conor’,” he said.

“On Friday, the teacher played the ad. That was actually my first time. It was really fun, it wasn't too hard but in places, it got a bit tricky, but it was mostly all fun.”

A drama teacher by day, Gerry said that Cian has a natural ability for acting.

“My day job is a drama teacher and sometimes you just come across a kid that has natural talent and ability,” he said.

“And my god Cian knocked it out of the park, he was absolutely incredible in the ad and it was amazing.”

Online Editors