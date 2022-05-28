| 12.1°C Dublin

How The Wire set a high bar for TV drama

Voted best show of the 21st century, it’s 20 years since the slow-burning series hit our screens. But in the age of hungry streaming platforms, will we ever see anything with the same scope again?

Bunk Moreland (Wendell Pierce) and Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) in The Wire
David Simon's new show, We Own This City, is also set in Baltimore

Bunk Moreland (Wendell Pierce) and Jimmy McNulty (Dominic West) in The Wire

David Simon’s new show, We Own This City, is also set in Baltimore

Professor Liam Kennedy

In the pilot episode of The Wire, a group of detectives discuss the “war on drugs”. “You can’t even call this shit a war,” one says. “Wars end.”

David Simon, the show’s creator, has said he will only make a sixth season of the acclaimed drama once the US Department of Justice rescinds its “dehumanising drug prohibition”. That prospect remains unlikely. He has, however, recently made another show set in Baltimore, the six-part miniseries We Own This City, coming to Sky Atlantic next month. Focusing on a true story of police racketeering, it shows how the drug war continues to fail.

