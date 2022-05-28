How The Wire set a high bar for TV drama

In the pilot episode of The Wire, a group of detectives discuss the “war on drugs”. “You can’t even call this shit a war,” one says. “Wars end.”

David Simon, the show’s creator, has said he will only make a sixth season of the acclaimed drama once the US Department of Justice rescinds its “dehumanising drug prohibition”. That prospect remains unlikely. He has, however, recently made another show set in Baltimore, the six-part miniseries We Own This City, coming to Sky Atlantic next month. Focusing on a true story of police racketeering, it shows how the drug war continues to fail.

The new series will inevitably draw comparisons with The Wire, which ran from 2002 to 2008 and last year came first in a BBC poll to find the 100 greatest TV series of the 21st century.

It was not always so well received. Early viewing figures were low and it was almost cancelled on several occasions. It never won an Emmy. How did it become a landmark in serial television and a cultural phenomenon — and what is its legacy?

‘It’s all connected’

The Wire was a groundbreaking example of “prestige television”, part of what is viewed as a golden age of drama led by creative talents on cable television devoted to long-form storytelling. Along with The Sopranos (1999-2007) and Deadwood (2004-2006) it expanded the horizons of TV producers, writers and, of course, audiences. HBO led the way, using its freedom from advertising commitments to produce innovative programming that was more graphic — in terms of language, violence and sexuality — and more stylistically adventurous than standard broadcast fare.

Even so, The Wire was something else. “The first thing we had to do,” Simon said, “was teach folks to watch television in a different way.” And the show dared to do that. It was slow-paced and multilayered, unapologetic in the challenges it presented to the casual viewer. Or as Simon put it: “F*** the casual viewer.”

Over five seasons, it covered different aspects of the American city, with Baltimore as a microcosm of multiple urban ills in the US. Each season focused on one institution — policing drug gangs, labour unions, city politics, the school system, newspapers — while connecting them through characters and storylines. If there is a linking theme, it is the dysfunction of the institutions and the associated corruption of American dreams of success and advancement.

The Wire is audacious in scale and ambition, well beyond the standard cop show. Indeed, it is hard to pin down its genre because there are so many mixed together. It is in part a cop show, and more particularly a police procedural. To these genres, we can add Greek tragedy, neorealism, melodrama and docudrama, to name only the most obvious influences. They add inflections to plotting, scenes and style. Greek tragedy, for example, affords the sense of an enclosed universe in which characters’ fates have already been decided. The city’s institutions are the indifferent gods.

It disrupts genres, not least those of the cop show. In this, Jimmy McNulty, played by Dominic West, is pivotal. The detective is the first main character we meet at the beginning of the first season. He is a type we recognise from other cop shows, a maverick male cop, divorced, semi-alcoholic, a decent if imperfect guy with a desire to do the right thing. We might expect him to be the protagonist but he moves to the margins as other characters take centre stage. Slowly, we find ourselves in a less familiar world. McNulty has served as a Trojan horse, using viewers’ expectations to lure them into a world they might otherwise have been reluctant to enter.

What keeps us in that world is the sense of realism; the authenticity of setting, character and action. This is due to several factors, including the documentary aesthetics, and the use of everyday language and local first-time actors. More than anything, the realism is due to the deep research by Simon and his team. “Their view was from the inside out, not from the outside in,” in the words of John Doman, who played Major William Rawls. “They knew the stories and the characters first hand.”

The Wire’s innovations were not just formal; they were also thematic and topical. The close focus on the lives of young black males added a new dimension to American television viewing. Images of young black men hanging out on a street corner or in the courtyard of housing projects are not unfamiliar in American news channels. The Wire does something else with them, using the setting to grow detailed, empathetic stories about the young men and their environments, especially in the fourth season. Watching it today reminds us just how remarkably restricted the grammar of race is on American television and related media.

Legacy

The Wire has had a long afterlife, but its legacy is not clear cut. It promoted long-form storytelling as a viable television product and had a particular impact on serialised crime shows, with a global influence stretching to shows such as Gomorrah in Italy. And it has entered popular discourse with phrases such as “It’s all in the game”, “All the pieces matter” and “Omar coming.” When Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was recently sentenced to prison in Russia, he tweeted: “Well, as the characters of my favourite TV series The Wire used to say: ‘You only do two days. That’s the day you go in and the day you come out’.”

For all its belated popularity, The Wire’s influence on American television today is limited. Where are the shows focused principally on American institutions rather than individuals?

ABC’s anthology crime drama American Crime (2015-2017) is probably its standout heir. It links institutions and issues across an anthology format, with a core focus on human trafficking and sex work. Poor viewing figures meant it ended after its third season, which focused bleakly on the decline of rural America.

Perhaps there never will be another show with The Wire’s scope and sense of mission. The flood of shows being created to feed hungry streaming platforms may work against the creation of slow-burning, deep-issue shows that test the audience’s patience.

We Own This City does not have its predecessors’ scope. The focus is more on the culture of policing, but it clearly shares Simon’s conviction that the drug war has “destroyed law enforcement” by over-policing drugs and under-policing the things that matter. It also shows how institutions corrode individuals over time, perpetuating a cycle of corruption, violence and injustice.

It is also conscious of the impact of Black Lives Matter on policing and justice in the US. The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore in 2015 at the hands of the police was one of the catalysing events for BLM nationally and it is referenced directly in We Own This City.

The Wire did not directly predict the social unrest and protest that emerged in recent years, but it was nonetheless prescient. Wendell Pierce, who played detective Bunk Moreland, has argued that The Wire “was the canary in the mine that forecast the institutional moral morass of politics and policing that led us to the protests of today”.

The Wire offers no easy answers or promises of redemption; it is a challenge to rethink common assumptions about race, policing and justice in the US. That challenge is as urgent today as it was in 2002.

‘We Own This City’ will air on Sky Atlantic and will available to stream on Now TV from June 7

Professor Liam Kennedy is co-author, with Stephen Shapiro, of ‘The Wire: Race, Class, and Genre’. He is director of UCD Clinton Institute, which is hosting an online discussion on ‘Why The Wire Still Matters’ at 7pm on Thursday June 2; all welcome, register at ucdclinton.ie/events