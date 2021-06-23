How EU crackdown on UK TV will change what we can watch on the box

Nobody in their right mind books a holiday in Italy, Spain, Portugal or some other sun-drenched European location and then wastes their time watching television.

That said, I’m surely not the only person who’s killed a few idle minutes – usually while waiting for the rest of the family to finish getting ready to go out and about – flicking through the channels on the hotel room TV, curious to find out what our fellow Europeans like to watch.

This, as it turns out, is a lot of the same stuff we watch, with a particular love for British television. In Rome some years ago, I caught a couple of minutes of David Jason dubbed into Italian in A Touch of Frost.

Hearing a voice that sounded a bit like Marcello Mastroianni’s emerge from a face that looked a lot like Del Boy Trotter’s was a slightly surreal experience.

Mind you, this wasn’t quite as bizarre as discovering that viewers in Denmark, home of grim, gripping crime dramas The Killing and The Bridge, deeply love Midsomer Murders, which is about as far from Scandi noir as you can get.

The creaky old ITV warhorse, set in a sleepy rural community where roughly half the population are murderers, is the most popular thing on the country’s biggest channel, DR1, on Saturday nights. Whenever it’s on, it grabs between 30pc and 40pc of the available audience, leaving rival channels eating dust.

In a 2013 interview with Radio Times magazine, DR1’s boss Kaare Schmidt explained why Midsomer Murders holds such appeal for Danes: “You have a good feeling when you watch it and if you fall asleep, it’s fine, because that’s what it’s for and you’ll never remember who did it anyway.”

Praising a series for its anaesthetic value is hardly a ringing critical endorsement; still, it’s the sales figures that matter, and British television sells in enormous quantities all over Europe.

A few years ago, BBC Worldwide released details of the most-watched series it distributes in Europe and the wider world. Planet Earth II was a massive success in France, Germany and the Netherlands. Doctor Foster was the foreign favourite in Italy. Rick Stein’s Mediterranean Escapes went down a treat in Spain.

DCI Banks was a hit in Sweden, while the determinedly old-fashioned Father Brown, which BBC1 shows in an afternoon slot, was the most popular imported series in Norway. Sherlock, unsurprisingly, was a firm favourite everywhere.

And these are just a few of the series BBC Worldwide handles. You can bet there are plenty more British TV exports our European friends enjoy.

Britannia no longer rules the waves, but it still dominates the European airwaves. And this, the EU has decided in the wake of Brexit, is a bad thing.

The Guardian shared details on Monday of a leaked internal Brussels report revealing the EU plans to cut the “disproportionate” amount of British TV shown in Europe, arguing that its dominance threatens the EU’s “cultural diversity”.

The EU’s audiovisual media services directive dictates that a majority of airtime must be given over to TV programmes defined as “European works”.

Now that Britain has quit the EU, its television exports no longer fit that category.

Predictably, the right-wing newspapers in the UK have reacted with fury.

The Daily Express framed it as the EU’s latest act of “Brexit revenge” and brought in rent-a-mouth Nigel Farage to rant: “This sums up the small-minded, protectionist club the European Union is. They now even want to censor content their citizens can view. Thank God we left.”

I wasn’t aware God had a divine hand in Brexit, but never mind.

Ignoring Farage’s codswallop, there’s no doubt this is bad news for the countless freelancers working on UK production crews, who suffered terrible financial hardship during the worst days of the pandemic.

By extension, it’s also bad news for Irish people working in the business, who increasingly rely on Irish-British co-productions for employment.

Since Ireland is a fully paid-up member of the EU, Irish broadcasters will also be subject to the quota, so viewers can expect some changes. Will we see more subtitled imports, or just more cheap, dreary, home-produced property porn?