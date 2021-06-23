| 13.2°C Dublin

How EU crackdown on UK TV will change what we can watch on the box

A leaked internal report revealed EU plans to cut the ‘disproportionate’ amount of British TV shown in Europe, arguing that its dominance threatens the EU’s ‘cultural diversity’

Close

Pat Stacey

Nobody in their right mind books a holiday in Italy, Spain, Portugal or some other sun-drenched European location and then wastes their time watching television.

That said, I’m surely not the only person who’s killed a few idle minutes – usually while waiting for the rest of the family to finish getting ready to go out and about – flicking through the channels on the hotel room TV, curious to find out what our fellow Europeans like to watch.

This, as it turns out, is a lot of the same stuff we watch, with a particular love for British television. In Rome some years ago, I caught a couple of minutes of David Jason dubbed into Italian in A Touch of Frost.

