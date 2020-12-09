How does Christmas Day TV from 1975 compare to today?

CHRISTMAS Day television means different things to different people. For some, it might be a nostalgic, sentimental wallow in Call the Midwife, an hour of unrelieved festive grimness courtesy of EastEnders, or a none-too-special special of Britain’s Got Talent featuring the winners of past series — assuming anyone can remember who they were.

For others, it might be something a little more highbrow, such as an entire evening of programmes devoted to opera. All these options, by the way, are available this December 25.

And if none of those lights the fire on your pudding, you can always stream your way through the day.

Naturally, there’ll always be a coterie of curmudgeons for whom Christmas Day television is the best reason in the world not to turn the television on at all. That’s their privilege. For all I know, they could be great fun at parties. Alas, I’ll never find out, because I’ll never invite such miserable sods to any party of mine.

For anyone who grew up in the 1960s and 1970s watching more British than Irish television, Christmas Day TV usually meant one thing: BBC1. This was where all the really good stuff was to be found.

Look at Christmas Day 1975 (and thanks to the time-travelling magic of the internet, we can), which is arguably the best one of the decade.

Read More

In the afternoon there was Laurel and Hardy (a daily treat that particular Christmas) in Pack Up Your Troubles, Top of the Pops (Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was No 1) and The Wizard of Oz.

The early evening brought festive episodes of The Generation Game and Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, followed by the most-watched programme of the day, The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show, with the great Diana Rigg among the guests.

Then came the night’s big movie attraction: the television premiere of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, a mere six years after its cinema release. In those pre-VHS, never mind pre-streaming, days, this was A Very Big Deal.

Faced with a line-up like that, ITV’s big attraction of the night, Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in the noisy and exhausting The Taming of the Shrew, couldn’t really compete. Even RTÉ, then still a single-channel operation, put up a better showing.

It mounted its own Christmas panto, Aladdin, starring Theatre Royal star and old-school variety legend Jack Cruise, supported by a large cast, including Tony Kenny and Sandie Jones.

It probably looks terribly corny today, but it’s still the kind of large-scale production you won’t see the national broadcaster undertaking any time soon.

RTÉ’s big Christmas Day film was no slouch either: the classic heist caper The Italian Job, with Michael Caine.

Forty-five years on, BBC1’s 1975 schedule still looks pretty impressive. There’s nothing there that hasn’t worn well. Repeats of Morecambe and Wise’s festive specials, for instance, have become afternoon staples on BBC2 every Christmas Day. This year is no exception.

But let’s not take too rose-tinted a view of Christmas TV past. There was a lot of rubbish on, too. One of ITV’s big attractions on the night was the notorious sitcom Love Thy Neighbour, shown at 8pm.

There’s nothing quite as heartwarming as the whole family, including the kids, gathering around the TV for a wholesome comedy featuring a white bloke calling his black neighbour racist names.

BBC1’s hands weren’t entirely clean, either. Its line-up on the previous Saturday included The Black and White Minstrel Show. Two more Christmases would pass before the BBC finally gave it the chop — after a 20-year run.

These abominations aside, a lot of the television people were watching on Christmas Day in 1975 was no worse – and in some cases a lot better – than some of what’s on offer this Christmas.

Personally, I’d take Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em over Mrs Brown’s Boys any Christmas Day.