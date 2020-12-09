| 3°C Dublin

How does Christmas Day TV from 1975 compare to today?

Eric Morecambe (right), Ernie Wise with actress Glenda Jackson (PA Archive/PA) Expand

Eric Morecambe (right), Ernie Wise with actress Glenda Jackson (PA Archive/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Pat Stacey

CHRISTMAS Day television means different things to different people. For some, it might be a nostalgic, sentimental wallow in Call the Midwife, an hour of unrelieved festive grimness courtesy of EastEnders, or a none-too-special special of Britain’s Got Talent featuring the winners of past series — assuming anyone can remember who they were.

For others, it might be something a little more highbrow, such as an entire evening of programmes devoted to opera. All these options, by the way, are available this December 25.

And if none of those lights the fire on your pudding, you can always stream your way through the day.

