David Attenborough’s new BBC One series Wild Isles will focus on Ireland and Britain. Photo: PA

Irish fans are delighted that David Attenborough’s newest show will investigate the wildlife of this country, with one saying it will be “essential viewing”.

The 96-year-old will present a new five-part series on BBC One, called Wild Isles, where he will discover “extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles” across Ireland and Britain”.

Reacting to the news of the show, one Twitter user said: “How can we not love this man? To begin a new series at the age of 96 yrs shows pure optimism and joy of life.”

While another wrote: “As a huge Attenborough fan, I'm really looking forward to this being aired.

“Our beautiful island has so much to offer, from incredible wildlife to the beautiful scenic coasts and rugged landscapes.”

And a third added: “Looking forward to new natural history series Wild Isles presented by David Attenborough exploring extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles across Ireland and Britain and aimed at inspiring people to safeguard and restore nature for future use.”

Filmed over three years, the BBC One series, which was shot using 4K technology, will explain the challenges nature faces and what can be done to make our wild isles wilder in the future.

Attenborough said: “In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet.

“I can assure you that in Britain and Ireland, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

The series will have an introductory episode explaining why Britain and Ireland are globally important for nature.

The remaining four hour-long episodes will celebrate the islands’ four key habitats – woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

They will show gulls stealing fish from puffins and wild horses battling for the attention of females.

It will also show blue fin tuna gathering, black grouse and hen harriers courting and red deer stags rutting in one of Ireland’s wildest corners.

The series will capture the Irish and British countryside using aerial photography, and motion controlled time-lapse photography will highlight the passing seasons.

Low-light cameras will reveal the nocturnal lives of animal favourites and macro photography will uncover the miniature worlds of rock pools, ponds and grasslands.

BBC head of commissioning, science and natural history Jack Bootle said: “The multi-award winning team at Silverback are creating

an eye-opening celebration of British and Irish wildlife that has to be seen to be believed.

“You’ll think a meadow in Somerset is as beautiful as the Serengeti and the North Atlantic as wild and dramatic as the Antarctic Ocean.”

Tanya Steele, chief executive of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which is co-producing the series, said: “Our aim is that this stunning series will inspire people to take action to safeguard and restore nature for future generations.”

