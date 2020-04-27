Gerry Ryan on his 2FM Radio show in RTÉ Radio Studio in Donnybrook, 04/09/1989 (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection).

In a country renowned for our love of talking, it takes something special to earn yourself the moniker 'The King of Chat'.

It is testament to Gerry Ryan's larger-than-life character and gregarious personality that, 10 years on, his legacy and memory still shines bright.

His contribution to Irish life through his broadcasting pedigree was so immense that his sudden death left a void that to this day RTE has struggled to fill.

One also wonders whether he would have got away with half the hilarious quips and comments that made his radio show essential listening for the nation.

While RTE Radio One had the more serious Liveline, 2fm had the Ryan Line, where ordinary people spoke frankly about the issues of the day with Gerry.

There was no such thing as a taboo topic during his three-hour morning radio show.

In an era now when social media dictates that media personalities must adhere to the strict rules of political correctness, he was cut from a different cloth entirely.

He was charismatic, often irreverent and occasionally bombastic, which made him a national institution thanks to his unique take on Irish life. Both on and off air, his razor-sharp wit and quirky sense of humour earned him the respect of his peers.

Best of all, he did not have any sort of filter, so listeners were always intrigued as to what outlandish remark he was going to come out with next.

He would frequently talk about his nights out, his opinions on various famous celebrities, his well-known, wealthy friends, his love of the good life and, of course, his partner of 26 years, 'Mrs Ryan', aka Morah.

He was always interested in hearing people's stories and treated his callers like friends.

He was a 'bon vivant' who loved nothing more than a good meal in one of Dublin's top restaurants and a vintage whiskey and cigar as a night-cap.

But he could have gone down a very different path, given his conservative beginnings.

Gerry was born into a family of three boys with a "slightly eccentric" dentist father and a costume designer mother who worked at the Olympia Theatre.

He grew up in the upmarket northside suburb of Clontarf and studied law at Trinity College.

However, he decided the rigid life of a legal-eagle was not for him and a love of music saw him sign up for various pirate radio stations.

When RTE launched Radio 2 (now 2fm) in 1979, he was one of the original DJs to be drafted into the station - and thus began the career of one of our most influential media personalities.

Behind the scenes, life was also going well. He had fallen for a fellow northsider and Clontarf girl, Morah Brennan.

The pair grew up near each other and met when she was just 17; the smitten pair were engaged just six weeks later.

They got married in 1982 when Morah was 21 and Gerry was 24.

They went on to have five children together, Lottie, Bonnie, Babette, Rex and Elliot, and moved into a Georgian house on one of Clontarf's most prestigious roads, Castle Avenue.

Together, they became one of the best-known families as rarely a day passed without Gerry referencing her on his show; much to the chagrin of the privacy-conscious Morah. As a result, she never listened to his show.

As his profile grew, so too did his pay packet, and at one stage he had a salary totalling more than €600,000.

They were regulars on the city's party scene and moved effortlessly through the upper echelons of Dublin's high-society, hanging out with everyone from Bono to Colin Farrell and music promoter Harry Crosbie.

Gerry once said how the marriage made him a better person.

"I changed when I decided that I was in for the long haul - that if I wanted to die married to my wife, I had to give up some of my pomposity, my arrogance. It was a watershed of maturity," he said.

"Morah is my emotional mirror. I throw a lot of stuff at her and it depends what way it comes back. Morah is the most honest, the most honourable person I know."

There were no clues that their marriage was in trouble when in June 2006 Morah threw her husband a surprise 50th birthday party. Around 75 of their family and friends joined them in Shanahan's on the Green for the party, which also marked the couple's 24th wedding anniversary.

Therefore it came as a massive shock to all when the pair endured a painful and high-profile split in March 2008 after 26 years together, confirming the news in a solicitors' statement. The split was amicable and he still continued to refer to her as "my wife" on the radio and she kept her married name to this day.

Later that year, he began a new relationship with South African ambassador Melanie Verwoerd after meeting her through her work with Unicef Ireland, a role she started in 2007.

Media interest in the new romance was huge, particularly after they started attending public events together.

Gerry was not comfortable with all the attention his new relationship attracted but he was always pragmatic that it came with the territory.

"I'm big and I'm bold and I can get through the latest publicity. But it's been difficult for my family so I'm living in the land of 'no comment'," he said.

On the surface, the two women in his life couldn't have been less similar. While Morah preferred life out of the spotlight and could be shy, Melanie was an outspoken politician.

She was the youngest woman elected to South Africa's first democratic parliament in 1994.

A mum-of-two, she was also separated and appeared to relish life in Ireland, counting stars like the late Marian Finucane as a close friend.

Meanwhile, Gerry moved into a new apartment on Upper Leeson Street and began carving out a new life for himself.

It was here that Melanie would find him on that fateful morning of April 30, 2010.

He had failed to show up for his radio show that morning and, concerned that he wasn't answering his phone, she asked a builder to knock down his door before finding his body in the bedroom of his flat.

An inquest later found the cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia with traces of illegal substances also found in his system. He was just 53.

The nation came to a standstill on May 6 as he was laid to rest at a packed ceremony at St John's church in Clontarf, not far from his family home where he grew up.

U2 and Westlife played at his funeral, which became the first one to be ever broadcast live on 2fm, while a devastated Morah bid a final farewell to her 'Gerard'. She said recently she still talks about him every day.

