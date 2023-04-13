Home Rescue: The Big Fix review – sweethearts clear out the clutter

A Dublin couple overcome their blindspots in RTÉ’s renovation show

Home Rescue: The Big Fix (RTÉ One) turned out to be a love story. Luke and Amy were sweethearts who used to send each other love letters between Swords and Ballybrack. Now they’re young marrieds with two kids and a lot of clutter.

But it was a different kind of love story as well. Luke’s mother died in the house that he and Amy now live in. His older brother died of a brain tumour in his twenties. At the age of 26, Luke “was down a mother and a brother”.

No wonder the house has been untouched since that time — except by toys, two kids and a tsunami of objects that were to be ruthlessly culled.

Luke had a collection of guitars that he couldn’t easily reach, and Amy was clinging to stained baby clothes; we all have our blindspots. And Aidan, the decluttering expert, knows what they are. “How many plaid shirts can one man have?” he asked Luke. It’s a good question.

If Luke had his grief for his mother and his brother, then Amy has had to adjust to becoming a mother to “two 9lb babies”, as she put it. Her dreams of becoming a photographer have been put on hold. “There is no normal when you become a mam,” as her best friend, Nicole, put it.

All of that was lovely; the building process less so. Home Rescue’s new designer, Dee Coleman, was the driver on this one.

There were good red tiles in the kitchen which Dee wanted to rip up (no, no, no). Regular builder Peter Finn (a bit of a lad) wanted to install a new type of flooring. Peter won that one, putting down a wooden-look floor in a pale colour which would, in time, drive anybody bonkers because it looked impossible to keep clean. There were two of them in that disastrous decision. Whatever happened to waste not want not? Or the climate crisis?

Luke and Amy’s bedroom, where Luke’s mother died, was completely overhauled. In pink and grey and green. Inadvisable. But it did look a lot better and Luke and Amy were pleased with it.

The couple were so nice that they sent doughnuts and a thank-you note to the crew at the beginning of the final day. Dee seemed particularly touched by this gesture — presumably it’s not something that happens regularly in the renovation business. Dee is a nice presence on camera, even if her design decisions are sometimes questionable.

The biggest change of all came in the kitchen, now fully fitted, with the washing machine and tumble dryer behind closed doors, and the space to have, as Amy said, Christmas dinner there. There was even a padlock with Amy’s name on it, in an attempt to carve out some personal territory for her. Best of all, in one of the new presses sat her camera, now close at hand.