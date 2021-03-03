Home of the Year: Colourful Limerick home takes place in final as judge slammed for criticising ‘upcycling’ creativity

The Mc Loughlin family has nabbed a spot in the Home Of The Year final. Photo: RTÉ

A colourful Limerick home has taken the third spot in RTÉ’s Home Of The Year final, however, some viewers were upset with one of the judges criticizing another contestants ‘upcycling’ creativity.

In the third episode of the newest series, three homes battled it out for a spot in the coveted final. Last night, viewers saw a quaint converted mill apartment in Co Antrim, a renovated family home in Co Louth and a colourful semi-d in Co Limerick.

The series returned to our small screens two weeks ago with two new judges.

Architect and founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants, Hugh Wallace, returned with new judges Suzie Mc Adam, an award-winning interior designer, and Amanda Bone, an award-winning architect.

Some viewers have slammed Ms Bone for comments that she made about Lydia Mudge’s converted mill apartment- the first home shown in last night’s episode.

While looking around the master bedroom in the Co Antrim home, she said: “What a main bedroom..it is green, green, green- I actually didn’t think it would be possible to take away from the magnificent brick ceiling and walls, but this colour does. It’s too much.

"I’m guessing it’s a young couple and I’m guessing they are fitting this apartment out on a budget with some of the furniture and the upcycled shelves- does upcycling ever work?”

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said the comment from the architect was “stuck up”.

They wrote: “"Does upcycling ever work?" asks one of the judges on this weeks episode of #homeoftheyear. That has to be one of the most stuck-up comments I've ever heard in my life.”

While another viewer said: “Does up cycling ever work?” Erm. Has she met, like, everyone who can’t afford everything new?”

And a third commented: “The elitism of saying the decor is a young couple doing up the apartment on a budget”

In response to Ms Bone’s comments, while also looking at the master bedroom, interior designer Ms Mc Adam said: “I think upcycling has its purpose instead of throwing something out or for sustainability, it is a good option to reuse and bring a new sense of personality to a piece.”

Mr Wallace agreed, saying: “Funny enough I like this room because of the colour scheme I like that it has some upcycling bits and pieces going on.”

Despite the two judges enjoying the upcycling creativity of the Co Antrim apartment, the winning home this week was house three- a colourful semi-d in Limerick.

After buying the family home in 2008, Sara and Mike Mc Loughlin decided to add their own colourful and eclectic style to what was a very beige and magnolia home.

Renovating the home almost completely by themselves, the couple said they love that it reflects their own unique style and personalities.

Crazy evening, thanks for everyone who messaged, itâs been fun. If youâre here for interiors give Saara a follow on Instagram https://t.co/Q56e6DEuYW #Homeoftheyear — Mike Mc Loughlin (@zuroph) March 3, 2021

With a touch of bohemian and scandi influences, they described their home as a “safe haven” that has plenty of character.

To go along with the colourful home, the couples pet parrot called Polly Esther even made the cut!

After the winner was announced Mike took to Twitter, writing: “Crazy evening, thanks for everyone who messaged, it’s been fun.”

