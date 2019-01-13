Holly Carpenter's hair and five other talking points from Dancing with the Stars this week

The second week of Dancing With the Stars saw the girls twirl onto the floor of Ardmore Film Factory in Wicklow tonight, which left us with plenty to discuss at the water cooler in the office tomorrow.

Six talking-points from the reality show, in no particular order, were...

Holly’s hair

The former Miss Ireland ditched her curly-blow dry and embraced her inner Kylie for a sassy salsa with Trent Whiddon.

Mairead Ronan and John Nolan during the Second live show of Dancing With The Stars .Dancing a Waltz to 'You Light Up My Life' by Whitney Houston.

“They were like this is going to be very different for you, we don’t want you to have the curly-blow dry you always have. It was nice to go out and feel you’re more in character because it was mental and it was nice to have it out of my face because the lifts were hard,” she told independent.ie. She wasn’t looking forward to getting the glitter glue out of her hair though.

The judges arguing over Clelia Murphy

Fair City’s Niamh Brennan aka Clelia Murphy had the judges arguing over the start of her performance. We thought the steps on the bus stop were rather cute, but Brian Redmond wasn’t so much of a fan: “I wondered had a bus strike been called,” he remarked.

Cliona's multi-style routine

What better way to mark week two of the competition than with squeezing two dances into your routine? Country star Cliona Hagan showed viewers how it’s done, busting out some line dance moves as well as a very impressive quick-step. She picked up a sweet 21 points for her trouble.

The lads group dance

While it was the girls’ turn to take the floor, the boys performed their group dance in the loudest suits to grace a TV screen. Dublin footballer Denis Bastick made sure to stay true blue and wore a blue suit, while Peter Stringer once again sported the green of Ireland. Never one to be out done, Fred Cooke may not have been in a sparkly tracksuit this week but his bright pink suit was certainly a sight for sore eyes (or a sight to make your eyes sore…)

New mum Mairead Ronan's dedication

Supermum Mairead Ronan waltzed her way into the show with elegance and style. She gave birth to baby Bonnie a mere five months ago – and despite a lack of sleep, the presenter knocked it out of the park on her dancing debut. Brian heaped praise on Mairead, even saying she looked like one leg from the side. Trust us, this was a good thing.

School studying and dance training: Demi's multi-tasking

Demi Isaac Oviawe cha-cha-cha-ed like her teachers weren’t watching – the 18-year-old Leaving Cert student had a history test in the morning but that didn’t stop her throwing shapes. And landing bottom of the leader board didn’t dampen her spirit either, vowing to come back stronger next week by taking any negativity on board.

Online Editors