Hit-show Normal People nominated for prestigious television awards

The show, based on Sally Rooney's best-selling book, has earned nominations for its two leading actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Made by Dublin production company Element Pictures for BBC Three and Hulu - and also aired on RTE - it also received a nod for Best New Drama.

However, it is up against some stiff competition.

In the acting categories, Edgar-Jones has been shortlisted alongside previous winner Jodie Comer for her role in Killing Eve, as well as Michelle Keegan for Our Girl.

Kildare man Mescal will fight it out for the Best Actor gong with stars including Martin Clunes from Doc Martin and David Tennant of Deadwater Fell.

The show itself will be competing with shows including Gentleman Jack and Gangs Of London.

Members of the public can vote until July 17 and the awards will take place on September 9.

Meanwhile, Mescal said that he's "beyond excited and grateful" to team up with Dublin singer Dermot Kennedy for a one-off musical performance.

The actor revealed an impressive talent for singing during the recent RTE Comic Relief sketch as he performed a hilarious rendition of the Tracy Chapman classic Baby Can I Hold You.

Kennedy will be taking to the stage in the Natural History Museum in London on July 30 with a number of special guests including Mescal.

Entitled Some Summer Night, the event will air globally on the night and will be pay-per-view - a new departure for musical performances in the post-lockdown world.

The singer said the night would be "incredibly exciting" adding that he was extremely grateful to Mescal for agreeing to take part.

"On the 30 July, we're going to be playing a live streamed show from the Natural History Museum in London. I can't properly express how excited that makes me," he said.

You can submit your TV Choice vote at: awards.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk/vote.

