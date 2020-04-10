| 12.2°C Dublin

Hit Netflix documentary Tiger King to return with new episode this weekend

Aoife Walsh

Netflix has confirmed an after show featuring interviews with the subjects of their hit documentary Tiger King will premiere this weekend.

Since Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness landed on Netflix in March, tens of thousands of Irish households have tuned in to watch the series about tiger keeper Joe Exotic and the conspiracy to murder that put him behind bars.

Now, Netflix have confirmed details of a Tiger King after-show hosted by Joel McHale featuring interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

Meanwhile, Joe Exotic continues to plead his innocence from behind bars as he is currently serving a 22-year sentence for, among other crimes, hiring a hit-man to kill the owner of Big Cat Rescue.

The new episode will premiere Sunday, 12 April on Netflix.

Tiger King has proven a massive hit for Netflix, with an army of celebrity fans including Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Oscar-winning actor Leto even photoshopped his own face on to a picture of Exotic and hosted a Tiger King viewing party on social media, while model Teigen superimposed her one-year-old son Miles’s face on to Exotic’s picture.

Online Editors

