Hilary Swank on new Netflix movie Away: 'My character leads with vulnerability, and she does not see that as a weakness'

For many reasons, Hilary Swank is a figure of intrigue in Hollywood, not least because she stepped away from a stellar career in 2014. The reason for her hiatus was to focus on personal matters; namely, to return to her native Nebraska and help her father through lung transplant surgery. Six years later, he is in good health, and she is returning to the spotlight.

There have been sporadic, supporting roles in recent times; as Gail Getty in the TV series Trust, and voicing Joey Pogo in the cult animation BoJack Horseman.

Yet there is good reason that she chose the forthcoming sci-fi series Away, not just as her first major role in years, but also served as executive producer. Before becoming an actor, she had wanted to be an astronaut. Another deciding factor, as she explains in a Zoom call from her airy and spacious LA home, was the script's inclusion of multi-ethnic characters, not to mention its portrayal of gender.

There are questions that demand to be asked of Swank in an interview. How do you negotiate an acting career after you've won two Academy Awards in your 30s? After winning an Oscar for Boys Don't Cry, in which she played trans man Brandon Teena, how does she feel about the backlash against cis actors being considered for trans roles? After working with Harvey Weinstein, what are her thoughts on #MeToo? What does she make of the critical drubbing of PS I Love You? Did she watch Normal People in lockdown?

Alas, today is not the day for these questions. In the era of the Covid Zoom interview, the Hollywood PR's control over 'the talent' is even more stringent than usual. Journalists have been gently encouraged to stay on topic and discuss the project in question. Go off-piste, in other words, and cutting the interview off is as easy as clicking the 'End Meeting' button.

Luckily, Away is a TV series that's worthy of conversation.

Hollywood isn't averse to sending some of its best and brightest to the Red Planet: Tim Robbins (Mission to Mars), Sean Penn (The First) and Matt Damon (The Martian) being among the most recent. Into this varied canon comes Away, a glossy Netflix series that purports to be a sci-fi show with a difference.

Though created by Andrew Hinderaker, the showrunner is a woman (Jessica Goldberg), and the commander at the helm of the mission is a woman.

Away bears many of the hallmarks of its predecessors. There's enough technical detail to sate sci-fi nerds, but plenty of emotional heft too.

Swank is Emma Green, an astronaut who leads an international team on the first human mission to Mars. With a Nasa engineer husband Matt (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) back on Earth, Green comes up against plenty of personal and professional struggles during the three-year mission. The result is an ambitious and elegiac epic, with Swank showing the grit that won her those two Oscars.

Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Vivian Wu play the international crew, who all have their own complex personal lives.

"What's interesting about the show is them having a female commander and how that person leads with vulnerability, and not seeing that as a weakness," Swank says. "The emotional and physical toll that it takes to go into space are all things I'm super-excited about as an actor."

As peaceful as outer space seems, the physical side of the role was harder than it looks. Against a green-screen backdrop, Away's cast spent much of the shoot suspended in mid-air on wires, all while wearing 30lb suits for 12 hours a day.

"It was pretty intensive because we had to pretend we were in zero gravity," says Swank.

"I've been acting now for 29 years and it's hard for me to find roles that challenge me to my core like this one has. There were some episodes where I wondered whether I was going to be able to do it physically.

"In my head I could hear my karate instructor talk about having 'karate face', where it looks like you're not doing anything but you're actually really working hard. I actually went back to LA for a couple days and I saw my trainer and he was like 'Whoa' and I said, 'I know, astronaut boot camp!'

"To be emotionally challenged and physically challenged - those are two very different things," she adds. "I was so grateful as an artist to be collaborating with such talented people who all let ego take a back seat."

The lack of ego appears to be something that came from the top down. For Ato Essandoh, who plays British-Ghanian botanist/rookie Kwesi, working on a production that was heavy on female talent in front of and behind the camera was also a huge draw.

"That's why I'm involved," he says in a separate Zoom interview alongside co-star Ray Panthaki. "It all starts at the top, and if the top is not smooth, nothing else is going to work. I mean, Hilary as the lead of the show is such a commander and such a presence, and such a giving person. I mean, as famous as she is and accomplished as she is, she's still worried about [everyone else's] shots, and will stop to make sure we're OK."

"I think every set should have a Hilary Swank," says Panthaki.

"Yeah, even if she's not even in the show," adds Essandoh. "She's just incredible, and the most giving and generous - it was just a beautiful set to be on. There's amazing leadership [on set] boiling down to women in positions of power and having a leader like Hilary."

"On Away, we had a number of female directors and we also had a female showrunner," Swank elaborates. "That made me feel like we were going to be able to get all different perspectives on to the screen, which is what is most important."

Still, Swank realised that while Away presents a more egalitarian view of the space sector, gender equality has yet to be achieved in reality.

"One of the astronauts that I spoke to was Karen Nyberg," she says. "She's an extraordinary astronaut and I had the opportunity to discuss all of this with her. One of the things she said she found very surprising was that when she got pregnant, she was waiting to go on a mission and she was told that she now wouldn't be able to go because of her medical issue. She said, 'Being pregnant is a medical issue?' It was the choice of words she found surprising, and I understand that.

"She talked about how all female astronauts get asked about whether they are a parent and, if they are, how hard it would be for them to go into space. However, the statistics show that 90pc of the male astronauts are fathers and they never get asked that question. Only 20pc of the female astronauts are mothers."

With Swank's career comeback in full throttle - she stars in smouldering crime drama Fatale opposite Geoffrey Owens next - she isn't at fazed about a global pandemic upturning the cultural landscape. "When something is taken away from you, you have a better sense of appreciation for it, right? Whether it's a loved one or the realisation that going to a concert or movie theatre inspires you," she says.

"Actually, one of the things that will kind of resurface, I think, is the desire to go to the movie theatre and be immersed in the experience with other people from all different walks of life. I'm certainly missing that experience. [That said], it's wonderful to be at home and have it all at arm's length, just right there."

'Away' premieres on Netflix next Friday

