Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all

The Diplomat: Three out of Five stars

What are we to do with The Diplomat (Netflix)? On the one hand, Debora Cahn’s soapy political thriller boasts a satisfactory premise and a top-notch cast. Keri Russell, formerly of Felicity and The Americans, is tremendous as Kate Wyler, a frazzled US ambassador in London whose appointment is, in fact, a sneaky trial run for the vice president’s job.

Likewise, Rufus Sewell, a man who’s good at playing powerful blokes who annoy everyone around them, is perfectly cast as Hal, her shifty diplomat husband. Hal is used to being in the spotlight — Kate isn’t. Hal knows his wife is being considered for a bigger position — Kate doesn’t.

A neat start and, given the talent involved (Cahn worked on both Homeland and The West Wing), The Diplomat should be a guaranteed knockout. But it’s not. It’s perfectly fine. Sometimes, it’s better than that — sometimes, it’s worse. Sometimes, it’s a little too ridiculous for its own good.

Take, for instance, a scene in episode three when an enraged Kate sucker-punches her infuriating husband under a tree next to their house. I won’t spoil the set-up, but let’s just say it involves one partner asking the other for an honest, open communication — and it does not go well.

First comes the punch, then Kate wrestles Hal to the ground. Instead of intervening, a group of special security types watch as Kate knocks seven shades out of her spouse. Afterwards, a mud-and-twig-covered Kate meets with the US president William Rayburn (Michael McKean) about important international affairs. He then advises her to take a shower.

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat.(Photo: Netflix)

Does this show really treat a deplorable act of domestic violence as some goofy, throwaway punchline? It does. Will any of its viewers lose sleep over it? Probably not.

A few baffling missteps aside, The Diplomat was designed for bingeing. Listen closely, and you’ll find there is barely enough plot to justify an eight-episode season. Like, say, The West Wing, it distracts you with lots of walking, lots of talking and lots of people in nice suits getting annoyed, stressed, anxious and sarcastic about politics. It is designed in such a way as to trick its audience into thinking that lots of stuff is happening when, really, not much has happened at all. Thus, you are compelled to watch another episode, then another — you know the type.

We begin with an attack on a British aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf. Dozens of sailors are killed and — because they need someone to blame — the British government points the finger at Iran.

With an international crisis at hand, the US promptly employs a new UK ambassador (Russell) in the hope she might defuse tensions between nations. How, exactly, they want her to do that without the full co-operation of either government is anyone’s guess, but like I say, the big stateside chiefs want Kate to be their next VP. The public doesn’t know who she is yet, so this will prove a worthy test. Or something. If you think too much about the logistics, the whole thing will collapse in on itself.

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat. (Photo: Netflix)

Anyway, Kate is used to working in war-torn territories — she was due to fly to Afghanistan when she got the call for London. Hal is the one who’s made a career for himself in the political spotlight. She’ll probably be better at the job than he is, but nobody around her will let her forget that Hal is the superstar diplomat in their relationship. Nobody ever advised him on what to wear, how to act and to smile for the cameras for a silly Vogue piece. Nobody ever made inappropriate comments about his temperament, and nobody dared speak to him the way the UK prime minister (a brilliant Rory Kinnear) speaks to Kate.

Doing his best to keep everything in line, then, is Kate’s deputy chief of mission, Stuart Heyford (an excellent Ato Essandoh). Will it all work out? Maybe. But there is another twist: Kate and Hal’s marriage is on the rocks, and that’s where The Diplomat comes alive.

If Kate divorces Hal — and she really wants to — she won’t get the VP job. Yep, the international crisis stuff is just background noise, and what keeps this show ticking over is the juicy melodrama. I’m rooting for The Diplomat, and I’m rooting for Kate.

But I can do without watching her physically assault her partner. Not cool, Netflix. Not cool at all.

​The Diplomat is now streaming on Netflix