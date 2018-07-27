Heartbreak on Love Island as Dr Alex dumps Alexandra.... and Twitter reacts

The doctor ended their brief romance after the pair went on their final date of the ITV2 dating series and he appeared more interested in the Ferrari he was driving than her.

Their split came as frontrunners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham decided to take their relationship to the next level and committed to moving in together.

The stationery salesman popped the question to the daughter of soap star Danny Dyer while they were on a romantic hot air balloon ride.

He told her that moving in together was the "logical next step" after the pair fell in love in the villa.

Viewers were thrilled when scenes of their balloon ride were scored to the music from the Disney Pixar film Up.

The cast of Love Island series four (ITV)

It was a far less happy ending for Alex and Alexandra, who went on their final date in a red Ferrari, much to the delight of car enthusiast Alex.

However, she told him: "I feel like you're quite distant with me. I know we are in the villa with people in more intense relationships but I go from thinking we are great to not sure.

He told her: "We have really given this a good go but for me the level of what you want for affection are different to mine.

"It's been two weeks and I feel I'm not at that level.

Alex George (ITV)

"I really wanted to give things a second try and see how things would be but over the last couple of days I've felt that we are just different."

Alexandra retorted: "It's confusing for me, how you have continued to let me believe there is still a chance.

"You are trying to come across as a super nice guy who knows what he wants but you haven't been honest with me.

"You've not tried, I've tried, you haven't.

Alexandra Cane on Love Island Alexandra Cane on Love Island

"You don't make any effort. You're distant at every opportunity you can.

"I think you've led me along this path when you've been lying this whole time.

"You have not been honest, there was doubt in your mind.

"You know if you like somebody or not, I think you're pathetic.

"You've wasted my time and you've wasted your own, shame on you."

Earlier in the episode she had told him: "I'm really looking forward to meeting your friends, your family, and just kind of seeing how our lives will merge together.

"I think that's really exciting. I definitely feel like we just need to go outside and have some fun and just be ourselves. I'm so excited to get on the outside with you."

But Alex had confided in Jack: "We just don't seem to... it doesn't seem to feel right. I don't have the right feelings that I should be.

"The thing is she wants to move at quite a quick pace. She wants lots of affection, and she wants things to move quite quickly. I just can't match that. I feel like things just aren't quite right with us."

Not surprisingly, Alex was trending on Twitter last night following his decision to end his relationship with Alexandra.

Most users slammed the doctor for his treatment of Alexandra, just several days before the series is due to end.

It is not clear what will happen next, with Alex declaring their relationship over and nobody else coming into the villa giving them the option to recouple.

The series will end on Monday, with viewers continuing to vote for their favourite couple.

@alexandracane Well done on telling @DrAlex2018 to have shame. You hold your head up babe and I'm sure a great appreciative man somewhere is waiting for you. #LoveIsland — Bernie Sutton (@BernieSutton7) July 27, 2018

I know you can’t force yourself to like someone but that was an absolute loss for Alex there. Alexandra is flaaaamees 🔥🔥🔥 someone that was genuinely into him and he still threw it away. #LoveIsland — sophie (@SophieJane__x) July 27, 2018

I’ve said from the very beginning that Alex should never been in this show, & last night he once again proved me right. He was ONLY there to raise his profile. Ellie wasn’t affectionate enough, now Alexandra is too affectionate? This man played #LoveIsland & y’all for a fool — GoonerGirl (@Gooner8Girl) July 27, 2018

The phrase nail on head springs to mind. Dr Alex, what is wrong with you????? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pQZNCgdGRp — TheCatIsBack (@BackIsCat) July 27, 2018

Honest to god I can’t deal with Alex! Really liked him at the start but think he has totally played a game, thinks he can do better!! Feel so bad for Alexandra 😢 she’s a belter aswell!!!!! #loveisland — Claire Kelly (@__Cassiex) July 27, 2018

Love Island continues tonight on 3e at 9pm

Press Association