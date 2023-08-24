‘He even took his board on honeymoon’: inside Irish surfing’s first wave

RTÉ documentary Keep it a Secret gives a fascinating account of the sport’s early years and an internal conflict about creeping commercialisation

There is nothing stranger than ordinary people. This is a good motto for the documentary maker, but also for the managers of television stations. Away from the tragedies, the global emergencies and the wars, people get up to strange, interesting things. This was the message of Keep it a Secret (RTÉ 1).

It seems to have been a labour of love for its director, Sean Duggan. (It was, at least partially, crowdfunded.) But for once the personal obsession of one man — and let’s face it, men have a lot of obsessions — turned out to be well worth a look. It was the history of Irish surfing.

Duggan is an Irish American and the link between the two countries ran right through Keep it a Secret. In Dublin, Kevin Cavey, who was born in 1941, grew up obsessed by American culture. His father owned a wine shop in Camden Street, Dublin before buying a hotel in Bray. It thrived, catering mostly to English tourists. It was renamed the Royal Starlight Hotel. Everything was going swimmingly. Kevin was surfing on wooden boards until the parish priest encouraged his father to let him build a fibreglass board.

Surfing was Cavey’s obsession; he even took his board on honeymoon. He entered the family hotel business and, on a business trip to the US, surfed at Ocean Beach in San Francisco. Then he went to the huge waves of Hawaii.

Meanwhile, an Irish-American teenager, Kevin Naughton, was being driven by his Irish parents past “the perfect, A-frame waves” at Bundoran, Co Donegal. His parents wouldn’t stop the car, but he had taken note.

Throughout the 1960s, a handful of men had also taken note of Ireland’s deserted beaches and pristine waves. Roger Steadman, who was English, obtained a transfer to the Dublin office of his company, Unilever, simply because he knew the surfing in Ireland had to be great.

Cavey and Steadman started a small business selling surfboards in Ireland. The movement had started. Surfers drove on ramshackle roads to the beaches of the West, a four-hour trip from the east coast in those days. There was a great shot here of a Triumph Herald — not a big car — with surfboards on its roof.

In the North, the surfers were not business executives, but creatives and refuseniks, of whom Davy Govan was one. Govan, who had spent some of his childhood in America, brought surfing back to Northern Ireland. And surfing is an addiction. He lost his front teeth when he was surfing in the dark. It hadn’t been dark when he had started; it was just that the waves were so good that he couldn’t get out of the water.

And then, of course, the surfing community split. There were the “blue blazers” in the Republic who staged the Eurosurf championships at Lahinch in 1972. The weather that weekend was disastrously calm. The waves revived, at Spanish Point in Clare, only on the Monday when the disappointed competitors were leaving. Still, those Monday waves were enough to convince European surfers that Ireland was now a surfing destination. Spanish Point had been identified as “one of the finest reef breaks in Europe”.

This was exactly what the Northerners did not want. They opposed commercialisation. They made their own wetsuits. They drove surfboards through British army checkpoints. If they found a good spot for surfing, they refused to share the information.

The weak point of Keep it a Secret was that no one actually talked about keeping the prime locations secret. That’s an occupational hazard of making a documentary about secrets, I suppose. But still the surfing went on, through the Troubles. A tour bus from Sheffield was firebombed after leaving the Royal Starlight Hotel. Bankruptcy was declared and Cavey and his family emigrated to Canada.

Almost everything was contained in this documentary. Even though it told the story of a tiny handful of people, it also told the story of its time. Refreshing.