Has I’m A Celebrity relocation to wet and miserable Wales saved the franchise – or sounded its final death knell?​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Contestants (from left) Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard, Mo Farah, Jessica Plummer, Shane Richie, Victoria Derbyshire, AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Hollie Arnold and Jordan North in the new series of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' Photo: ITV/PA Wire

Twitter had a collective wobble last week.

It realised there was only one episode of Great British Bake Off left to air.

“How is it semi-final week already?! What are we going to balm our brains with when it’s over??”

Strangers attempted to provide comfort by reminding lamenters that there were “still a few installments due of Portrait Artist of The Year”, and “we're only halfway through Strictly”... That said, neither of the aforementioned has been able to immerse the mind in the same comforting way as GBBO due to format reasons.

Between the necessary social distancing, the glaring lack of the usual onlookers, and the impromptu departure of Covid-stricken contestants, the bang of pandemic off these productions is unavoidable. Understandably, this has been jarring for some viewers. “It's life, Jim, but not as we know it.”

Similarly, is anyone else struggling a bit with this year's incarnation of I'm a Celeb...? Having watched every single season since 2002, I've become accustomed to treating the eyeballs to three weeks of sunnier climes while nestled indoors between the purgatory of Halloween and the official onset of Christmas (AKA The Late Late Toy Show). We've gone from Ant and Dec flanked by sun-dappled foliage and sculpted celebrities wibbling under the water fountain, to freezing shadows huddled in the dark, jigging to keep warm, and swaddled in varying levels of fleece wear. Personally, it's not quite hitting the mark.

Listen, what producers have managed to achieve under the current circumstances is beyond laudable. The sweeping setting at Gwrych Castle in Wales is nothing short of magnificent, as are the fizzing back-and-forth segues from Ant and Dec, and the new slew of trials.

The contestants are charming (the clear winner is Jordan North), their shared camaraderie is cockle-warming, everything is almost perfect... it's just not the same. It can't be the same. Right now, at the risk of sounding like a complete letch, could we please have just a smidgen more of AJ's side-arse?

Halfway into the first episode, producers showed footage of the professional dancer shimmying out of his briefs before being shrouded by a shower curtain. We were then greeted by the visual of Vernon Kay's towering frame, which proved to be so tall he appeared to be sporting the aforementioned curtain as a skirt. And then... nothing. Listen, I know I'm a Celebrity is so much more than trying to guess who packed a white bikini this year, but it's the only chance us mere mortals get to grab a glimpse of famous flesh!

If that sounds sad, well, then I guess I’m sad. For me, seeing the contestants literally laid bare is an intrinsic part of the viewing experience... Myleene Klass's inaugural white bikini moment (which raised a reported £7,500 at a charity auction) led to an onslaught of subsequent homages, including Ola Jordan, Sam Quek, Toff, Helen Flanagan, Jorgie Porter, Nadine Coyle and – most notably – Matthew Wright. Even Andrew Maxwell got in on the act last year, and while not quite as obvious as Wright in his choice of attire (he opted for a rather snug nautical-themed speedo) he was giving a clear nod to just how iconic those cascading shower scenes are. It's tradition!



As for whether we'll be treated to an eyeful back in the balmy jungle next year? Unfortunately, only time will tell. In the meantime, we'll just have to make do with Dec's stunning Boris Johnson impressions.

Online Editors