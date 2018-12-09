Harry Redknapp wins this year's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Harry Redknapp has won this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former football manager was voted the new King of The Jungle during Sunday night's show, with 'Inbetweeners' star Emily Atack taking second place.

Speaking after finding out he had won, Harry said: "I'm amazed. I'm amazed I survived three weeks to be honest with you. When I first camein, I looked and I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm in trouble here.' I looked at the group and I thought, they don't really know or are interested in anything I'm interested in.

"No sport and it was only Nick really who knew a little bit about football. I thought it's going to be a hard couple of weeks but they just dragged me through it, every one of them. They're the most lovely people I've ever met, the whole group.

"There wasn't one person I could ever say one single bad word about.

They were amazing. Without them, I would never have survived. They really have helped me. They pulled me up hills, they've dragged me through the water. They've been pushing me; 'C'mon Harry get up, you can do it.'"

And Emily - who crowned herself as Jungle Princess - was thrilled to have got so far.

She told hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby: "I can't believe this is happening. I feel like - can I be the Jungle Princess? He's such a worthy winner and to be alongside him in this final, I'm honoured Mr. Redknapp."

And Dec had a special thank you for Holly, who stepped in to present the show after Dec's presenting partner Ant McPartlin would be missing out this year to focus on his recovery.

He told her: "Holly, you've been amazing. Thank you so much for everything."

Redknapp definitely earned his prize after he he got an insect stuck in his ear during his last Bushtucker trial.

He had to lay in an underground chamber filled with insects and rats for his last challenge on the ITV show.

When he came out he said he had something in his ear.

Medic Bob was called and discovered a cricket stuck inside Redknapp's ear, which he quickly removed.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly could barely look as the insect was pulled out.

The moment prompted a flurry of posts on social media.

"Poor Harry looked genuinely so scared during that the thought of a bug in my ear is freaking me out so much," said one person on Twitter.

"Getting a bug in my ear is honestly one of my worst fears," said another.

"Bugs on his ear and rats with water? Why? Poor Harry but he's a legend. Omg," said another.

Another joked: "HOW DARE ITV LET A CREATURE BURY ITSELF IN HARRY'S EAR."

One said: "No, sorry.

"Watching an old man lying in a dank hole covered in rats with a bug burrowing in his ear.

"Too much and not entertaining or funny."

Press Association