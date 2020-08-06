'Hackney had some amazing characters back in the early 1980s - we used to go to a very Irish pub' - Idris Elba

FAME and fortune seemed light-years away for a young Idrissa Akuna Elba as he set himself some unconventional goals in his formative years in South London.

Young black kids growing up in the rough and tough streets around the Holly Street Estate in Hackney could not have been further detached from the bright lights of Hollywood stardom, yet one kid always believed he could make more of himself.

The son of immigrant parents from Sierra Leone, Elba dared to dream, and the story of how he emerged as one of the world’s biggest icons makes for compelling reading.

He admits that he “fell in love” with his drama teacher Mrs McPhee, and realised from the age of 12 that he was born to perform on the stage and in front of a camera, with Elba’s remarkable journey to the pinnacle of the acting world has seen him turn a fantasy into reality.

“Growing up in Hackney, I must have been the only kid in my class who wanted to be an actor,” begins Elba, who worked as a tyre fitter and in the Ford Motor Company before his acting career took off.

“I remember drama class in my boys school and most of the kids saw the lesson as a bit of a joke, but I was the opposite. I loved acting and ended up playing some unusual parts during my time at school, but I loved it. Even though my personality was shy, being on stage or in front of a camera felt natural to me.

“My drama teacher, Mrs McPhee, was a massive influence on me at school. She was this amazing blonde Welsh woman and I just loved her. She also opened my eyes to what was possible and I wanted to see how far I could take it.”

After getting his big break in 2002 playing Russell ‘Stringer’ Bell in the smash hit drama ‘The Wire’, Elba’s life changed forever, and the last 18 years have been a story of relentless success, with film and TV acclaim flowing at a rate that ensured he is now one of the most recognisable actors on the planet.

Constantly rumoured to be a contender to be named as the first black James Bond, his latest production has ingredients that make it very personal to the 47-year-old heartthrob.

Comedy-drama ‘In The Long Run’ is about to air for a third season on Sky One, and when Elba talks about a show that draws heavily on his early experiences growing up in South London, it is clear his passion for this project runs deep.

“I look back on my time growing up in Hackney with real fondness, even though we didn’t have a lot of money and I spent a lot of time on my own at home as my parents were out at work all the time,” reflects the ‘Luther’ star, who celebrated his marriage to third wife Sabrina last year.

“I was quite big for my age, so I would get away with a lot. I had a 19-year-old girlfriend when I was about 13 and had a beard and looked like a grown-up. You could get away with a lot of stuff!

“That’s why I thought my experiences might be a great basis for a comedy-drama, and this is where I came up with ‘In The Long Run’.

“I play Walter Easmon, who is based on my dad. He’s an immigrant who comes from Sierra Leone, as my dad was, and I am just happy that I have managed to pull off my first show as a comedy writer and people have laughed at it.

“Hackney had some amazing characters back in the early 1980s. We used to go to a very Irish pub and my uncle would play there on a Friday. There were a lot of Jamaicans, who went to that pub, and you would hear Congolese music and Dire Straits on the same night! That was the norm.

“There was mad diversity with the different people we had around us. This show was not designed to make fun of the people around us, but more to give an insight into a community with real diversity and how they can all have fun together.

“There were some really dark elements of that time in my life, but this show is designed to look at the lighter side of what happened to me.

“I’m no comedy genius, but this is just what it was like to grow up in my world and I hope it highlights the warmth and the fun of what we had around us.

“This show is entertainment and escapism. The ‘80s was a big decade for shaping England to how we know it today, and if people who lived through that period can relate to what they see on screen.

“I grew up in a household where my dad, me, and all of us, grew up watching ‘Only Fools and Horses’ and cracking up at what Del Boy and Rodney were up to. That was close to what we were like, where we were living the lifestyle we had, so there is a vibe of that show in ours now.

“Even if you are not English, this is a perspective into what it was like to grow up in 1980s London. It is like a museum piece, with the clothes, the cars, the music of the time. I’m just so happy that people like it and we are back for a third series.”

And the emergence of the Black Lives Matters movement ensures this show is hitting our screens at an opportune moment, as it highlights the challenges faced by a young black family trying to thrive in a landscape that featured plenty of barriers blocking their hopes of progress.

In The Long Run is available on Sky and NOW TV.



