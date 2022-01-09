Gráinne Seoige says she has no plan to buy a house in Ireland as she’s focused on dancing

Gráinne Seoige is among the contestants for this year's installment of the popular dancing show. Photo: RTÉ.

Gráinne Seoige said she has no plans right now for buying a house in Ireland as she is focused on her training with Dancing With The Stars.

The TV presenter moved to South Africa with her husband Leon Jordan a number of years ago where they set up a diamond jewelry business, however, during the pandemic they moved back home West.

Asked if she is planning on buying property in Galway, Gráinne said: “I’m in Galway City, we are not home all that long and we are just settling in at the moment so that’s plans for another time, I’m focusing on the dancing right now and that’s taking up every minute of my day so long term plans are being forgotten about for now.”

After being on a hiatus from TV for a number of years as she concentrates on her business, Gráinne said appearing on Dancing With The Stars doesn’t signal her permanent return to the small screen, but “who knows”.

"I’ve seen that written, who knows, the future is unwritten and I’m happy running Grace Diamonds and the moment,” she told reporters ahead of the series airing.

“If my career has shown anything it’s that you can end up going down paths you never thought you would, lets see what the future brings.”

Gráinne said appearing on the dancing show is completely out of her comfort zone, despite being on television for 25 years.

"TV is TV and I’ve been doing that for 25 years but what’s different about this is you are learning a new skill in front of the nation,” she said.

"You are putting yourself up for criticism in front of the whole country so it is out of your comfort zone, you are leaving where you have expertise in and going into an area where you have zero experience, but, they say to do something that scares you every once in a while and this will certainly be fulfilling that brief.”

The gaeilgeoir said her sister Síle spurred her to join the line-up of the reality show, and that although she had been asked to do shows like this in the past, the time was now right.

“Sile was like ‘do it, do it!’ Sile had done something like this before with singing and I've always wanted to learn how to dance,” she said.

"I had been [asked to do shows like this before] but I was living abroad so it wouldn't have fit in my lifestyle and where I was.

"But, it was a question of timing and sometimes things will come up and they come back up and you say ‘this time it will work for me, this time it will work with my schedule and this time I’m in a place that’s up to do it.’”

The new series of Dancing With The Stars airs on RTÉ One Sunday at 6.30pm.