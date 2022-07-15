Gogglebox Ireland is looking for priests and nuns to sign up to show

Gogglebox Ireland is looking for priests and nuns to sign up to the show.

In a bizarre twist to the reality TV show’s usual platform, producers are calling for men and women of the cloth to join its panel.

“...Despite them proving to be a lesser spotted breed for Gogglebox Ireland, we'd still love to hear from telly-addicted priests and nuns,” A Virgin Media announcement reads.

“Priests and nuns are high on the list of what the producers are looking for this year.

“We want to hear from everyone across the country who have plenty to say about the world of television and want to join us in having a laugh.”

The show is also looking older male friends, families, especially brothers and sisters.

Producers stated they wanted to find older friends “who love nothing more than chatting about what they watch on the box down at the local Men’s Shed, or waiting at the taxi rank.”

Gogglebox Ireland won Best Factual Entertainment Show at the recent Royal Television Society Republic of Ireland Centre Awards (RTS).

The show, which sees members of the public watching TV in their homes and commenting, has become one of the most popular series in Ireland.

The series was launched in 2016, three years after the UK introduced the first version of Gogglebox.

The announcement reads the show is: “Returning to brighten up your evenings and… is on the lookout for witty and opinionated telly fanatics to join Ireland’s much-loved households.

“Do you have plenty to say and love a good chat while watching television? If so, you’re not alone.

“And we’re calling on you to join Ireland’s most-loved and opinionated TV critics from all across the nation in the next season of Gogglebox Ireland, starting this Autumn on Virgin Media Television.”

Those interested in participating can email casting@kiteentertainment.com with their contact details.

Applicants need to tell producers “who's in your gang, where you're based, what you like to watch together and a photo of you all together if possible,” the announcement reads.