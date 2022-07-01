Ronan Keating’s son Jack will be parachuted into tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 23-year-old said his Boyzone father is “buzzing” for him to be joining the hit ITV2 show.

Jack is entering the show’s Casa Amor as a ‘bombshell’. Casa Amor is a twist in the dating series which sees the current boys and girls in the villa split up.

Read More

Each group is then introduced to a new set of potential matches to see if their “head will turn” away from their current partner.

Speaking before joining the show, Jack said: “My dad is a singer, Ronan Keating. He will be watching when I’m on it for sure.

"He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates."

The Dubliner shared the news with his Instagram followers this evening, writing: "Officially entering the villa of love #casaamor. Your new favourite Irish lad Jackoooo, will be on your screens @9pm tonight @loveisland @itv2

"The Keating clan reporting for duty to give you your live updates & best bits of our boyo. Ahhhhh so excited for this."

His Boyzone father commented on the post: “Go on son”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Video of the Day

The 23-year-old isn’t the only celebrity offspring in the villa as football legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma (19) has been on the show since day one.

Dublin microbiologist Dami Hope is the only other Irish contestant in this series so far.

Jack said his family and friends describe him as a “lively guy” who is “great craic to be around, always up for a chat, always up for a bit of banter."

He has been single for around four or five years and is really hoping to find a connection with one of the girls, as he has “been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

His mother is the model Yvonne Connolly. She said his entry to the show was “a hard secret to keep”.

"Just when I thought I can’t take anymore excitement my son Jack Keating is heading into Casa Amor tonight,” she wrote on social media.