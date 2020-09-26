Gleeson coaxed into Trump role because US stars were 'too afraid'

BRENDAN Gleeson initially turned down the role of Donald Trump in new TV miniseries The Comey Rule - and many American stars were afraid to take part.

Director Billy Ray said scores of actors said no to the role, fearing a backlash from the US president.

The two-part drama tells the story of former FBI boss James Comey, who was sacked by Trump before writing a tell-all book, A Higher Loyalty.

Read More

Ray said he knew there would be consequences of bringing the story to the small screen.

"I'm almost certainly going to get audited, and that's the best-case scenario," he told Hollywood Reporter.

The magazine revealed that Anthony Hopkins was on board to play the American president at one stage, but dropped out.

Ray said The General star Gleeson turned down the role when first approached, and several others said no without even reading the script.

"The truth is, from an actor's point of view, who needs it?" he said.

"It was hard to make an argument to an American actor that, 'No, look, this is going to be great for your private life, great for your family'.

"You can't really say that in a truthful way, so we were scrambling."

Target

In the end, the team wore Gleeson down, convincing him the project was powerful enough to make it worth his while.

Gleeson was also assured his portrayal of Trump would not be cartoon-like in any way.

"I told him, 'I'm not going to ask you to do something that makes you a target'," Ray said.

"I said, 'Our make-up is going to be more real-life than his, our hair is going to be more real-life than his and our suits are going to fit you better than his.'"

The 65-year-old Dubliner finally agreed on condition he would not have to do any publicity interviews.

Ray also said producers had trouble casting an actor to play former president Barack Obama in the drama. The role ultimately went to Londoner Kingsley Ben-Adir.

The Comey Rule is on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 9pm on Wednesday

Read More

Herald