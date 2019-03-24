Game of Thrones, Barry, David Attenborough's Our Planet - it's your April streaming schedule

We've trawled the streaming schedules so you don't have to. Here are the highlights of what's on offer from Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Sky/NOW TV for April...

APRIL 1

The Case Against Adnan Syed, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

The podcast Serial, which landed in 2014, revived our interest in true crime documentaries with the gripping account of the murder of Baltimore high school student Hae Min Lee and the subsequent trial and conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed. Here, Academy Award nominee Amy Berg directs a re-examination of the case with access to Syed and those involved with the trial, with up to date developments on his ongoing appeal.

The Mask of Zorro (1998), Netflix

Anthony Hopkins and Antonio Banderas team up to defeat a tyrant intent on buying California from Mexico. Catherine Zeta Jones also stars.

This is the End (2013), Netflix

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg wrote and directed this so-bad-it's-good comedy about a bunch of Hollywood actors, including Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill and Danny McBride who head to a party at James Franco's slick Hollywood home only to become stranded when the end of the world begins.

Cruel Intentions (1999), Netflix

It's the 20th anniversary of the romantic teen drama based Dangerous Liaisons which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillipe, and Selma Blair. It's also screening at the Light House Cinema on March 28.

Basic Instinct (1992), Amazon Prime Video

Sharon Stone in the infamous leg-uncrossing scene in 'Basic Instinct'

Detective Nick Curran (Michael Douglas) investigates a beautiful crime novelist (Sharon Stone) suspected of being linked to the death of a rock star but she seduces him and... nobody remembers much beyond that infamous interview scene.

Escape from New York (1981), Amazon Prime Video

Cult classic post apocalyptic sci-fi actioner starring Kurt Russell and directed by John Carpenter. Set in the future of 1997 New York has become a maximum security prison.

APRIL 2

Gladiator (2000), Netflix

Russell Crowe is the gladiator battling for freedom and revenge in Ridley Scott's powerful actioner. Joaquin Phoenix is the simpering, corrupt emperor he vows to take down.

Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, Netflix

Comedy Special - Kevin Hart brings his sold-out comedy tour, Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, to a global audience for his first original Netflix standup special. The one-hour special was filmed in front of a sold-out live audience of over 15,000 people at the O2 Arena in London, England. Hart touches upon his friends, family, travel, ... and a year filled with Irresponsible behavior.

The Missing, season 2, Amazon Prime Video

A young woman walks into the town she was abducted from 11 years previously - does she hold the key to the whereabouts of another missing girl?

APRIL 3

Suzzanna: Buried Alive, Netflix

Netflix film - After a pregnant woman is murdered, her spirit seeks revenge against her increasingly terrified killers, who are determined to finish her off for good.

Barry, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

Bill Hader in Barry - Thursdays, Sky Atlantic 10.45pm

Bill Hader and Henry Winkler reprise their roles in HBO’s dark comedy series about a depressed war vet turned-hitman who finds passion and romance in a local acting class while on a job in LA. As Season Two opens, Barry continues his attempts to focus exclusively on the theatre and his girlfriend/classmate Sally while being unable to extricate himself from a violent criminal triangle involving the Chechen, Bolivian and Burmese underworld – not to mention some deeply suspicious LA detectives.

Auction: George Michael, Sky Arts/NOW TV

George Michael’s private art collection to go up for auction (Yui Mok/PA)

Sky Arts documentary taking a look behind the scenes as Christie’s auctions the art collection of George Michael, including works from artists Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas, Michael Craig-Martin and Marc Quinn.

Ricardo Quevedo: We All Hold Grudges, Netflix

Comedy Special - From how social media can ruin relationships to the perils of buying a gift for a woman, comic Ricardo Quevedo dissects life's trials and tribulations.

APRIL 4

Discovering Film: Al Pacino, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Discovering Film returns for it tenth season with an in-depth look into the careers of one of the greatest of all time: Al Pacino. Establishing himself in the 1970s after shooting to fame in his career defining role in The Godfather, Pacino cemented his position as one of the all-time greats with roles in Serpico, Scarface and Dog Day Afternoon. Yet he has only been recognised by the Academy Awards once in 1993 for his role in Scent of a Woman.

APRIL 5

Our Planet, Netflix

David Attenborough lends his voice to this spectacular eight-part series, which was four years in the making, and showcases the planet’s most precious species and fragile habitats while looking at what steps can be taken to preserve them.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), Amazon Prime Video

From writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, and Alicia Silverstone comes this haunting mystery about a surgeon who is forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice when the behaviour of a teenage boy he has taken under his wing turns sinister.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2, Netflix

Part 2 finds Sabrina exploring her darker side, curious to learn more about her heritage, while struggling to maintain her friendships in the mortal world.

Hotel Artemis, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

As Los Angeles is rocked by riots in the year 2028, the Hotel Artemis serves as 13-story members-only hospital refuge and hospital for assorted scum. Running the joint is The Nurse (Jodie Foster), who alongside her faithful orderly Everest (Dave Bautista) has her hands full with a French assassin (Sofie Boutella), a bank robber (Sterling K Brown) and an arms dealer (Charlie Day). As the city dissolves in fire outside, The Nurse gets a call from LA’s top gangster (Jeff Goldblum); he’s been hit and is requesting the VIP treatment.

Quicksand, Netflix

Quicksand

Original series - After a tragedy at a school sends shock waves through a wealthy Stockholm suburb, a seemingly well-adjusted teen finds herself on trial for murder.

Tijuana, Netflix

Original series - When a prominent politician is murdered in cold blood, intrepid local journalists risk their lives to uncover the truth.

Persona: Collection, Netflix

Original series - An eclectic exploration of different personas in a collection of four short films directed by critically acclaimed Korean directors.

Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor, Netflix

Original series - Once beloved by the troops and people alike, Caligula shocks Rome by ruling with the cruel depravity and debauchery that make him infamous.

Unicorn Store, Netflix

Netflix film - Kit (Brie Larson), a twenty-something dreamer, receives an invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams.

Spirit Riding Free: Season 8, Netflix

Kids - Big changes lie ahead for Lucky and her friends in an eventful final season -- from new babies at home to a faraway boarding school.

APRIL 6

Incredibles 2, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

The world’s most incredible family of superheroes are back in the custom lycra, and this time they’re being stretched to their limit. Mrs Incredible (Holly Hunter) takes centre stage when she heads out on a secret mission to save her superhero comrades, leaving Mr Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) to take on the day-to-day family struggles of homework, teenage mood swings, and Jack-Jack.

APRIL 8

Thronecast: War Room, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

One week ahead of the arrival of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, Sue Perkins heads up a panel of celebrity fans and past cast members for a discussion. There’ll be a recap of the story so far, special vignettes on the lore behind the show, and the panel will be making their predictions as to who will be left standing once the dust has settled and the dragonfire has flickered out.

War Dogs (2016), Netflix

Todd Phillips film is based on the true story of David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli (Miles Teller and Jonah Hill) who were childhood friends who became arms dealers.

APRIL 9

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6, Netflix

Kids - The trolls face a day without a holiday, Biggie accidentally starts a fun-tastic new dance craze, and Guy turns a camping trip into a "glamping" trip.

APRIL 10

Urban Myths - Princess Diana, Freddie Mercury and Kenny Everett, Sky Arts/NOW TV

The series fictionalises some of the weirdest celebrity stories and kicks off with the story of Freddie Mercury (David Avery) and Kenny Everett (Matthew Baynton) who take their good friend Princess Diana (Sophie Rundle) out for a night on the tiles.

You vs. Wild, Netflix

Original series - In this interactive adventure series, you'll make key decisions to help Bear Grylls survive, thrive and complete missions in the harshest environments on Earth.

Liss Pereira: Reteniendo liquidos, Netflix

Comedy special - A pregnant Liss Pereira shares hilariously uncomfortable truths about sex, love, attraction and the lies we tell in modern relationships.

APRIL 11

Black Summer, Netflix

Original series - A prequel set in the Z Nation universe, this is a new series introducing all new characters from every walk of life. As what's left of the old world order collapses around them, a group of survivors encounter the best and worst of humanity in the darkest hours of the Zombie Apocalypse.

Discovering Film - Bill Murray, Sky Arts/NOW TV

Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell in Groundhog Day (Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock)

First bursting onto the scene with an Emmy-winning stint on Saturday Night Live, Murray went on to become famed for his comedic roles in Meatballs, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, Scrooged, and Groundhog Day among others. But it was his collaborations with director Wes Anderson in films like Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums that proved his dramatic mettle and his role in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation earned him a Golden Globe and BAFTA for best actor.

APRIL 12

Christopher Robin, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Ewan MacGregor stars as Christopher Robin, or rather the adult version who has lost his childhoo joie de vivre. When his demanding job causes him to neglect his family, his old friend Winnie the Pooh and the rest of the gang reappear unexpectedly to help him rediscover the joy in life.

The Perfect Date, Netflix

Netflix film - To save up for college, Brooks Rattigan creates an app where anyone can pay him to play the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any occasion.

Francesco de Carlo: Cose di Questo Mondo, Netflix

Comedy special - In a stand-up set at Milan's Santeria Social Club, Francesco De Carlo veers from unhealthy habits to religion, politics, dirigibles and beyond.

The Silence, Netflix

When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses. Directed by John R. Leonetti and starring Stanley Tucci, Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, John Corbett, Kate Trotter and Kyle Breitkopf.

A Land Imagined, Netflix

Netflix film - A cop in Singapore investigates the disappearance of a Chinese migrant construction worker who spent sleepless nights playing a mysterious video game.

Huge in France, Netflix

Original series - "Huge in France" would be an autobiographical look at Gad's experience reinventing himself in the US. It would be 80% in English, 20% in French, and would focus on Gad's career, dating life, and rediscovery of his identity in the absence of the fame he's become accustomed to.

Special, Netflix

Special

Original series - A gay man with mild cerebral palsy decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants.

Mighty Little Bheem, Netflix

Kids - An innocent toddler’s boundless curiosity -- and extraordinary might -- lead to mischief and adventure in his small Indian town.

APRIL 15

Game of Thrones, season 8, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

The final series of the hit HBO fantasy series kicks off at 2am on April 15th (simulcast with US) and will be repeated at 9pm that night. As if you didn't already know.

No Good Nick, Netflix

Kids - A family finds their lives turned upside down when a young, street-smart grifter appears on their doorstep, claiming she's a distant relative.

APRIL 17

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004), Netflix

Dr Seuss' The Lorax (2012)

This is 40, Netflix

Judd Apatow's flick stars Leslie Mann and Paul Rudd as a couple who are turning 40 and dealing with a fractured relationship, financial troubles, and crazy kids. It feels 40 years long but it has its moments.

APRIL 18

My First First Love, Netflix

Original series - Due to various personal reasons, a group of Yun Tae-o’s friends move into his house, where they experience love, friendship, and everything in between.

APRIL 19

Brené Brown: The Call to Courage, Netflix

Original documentary - Best-selling author Brené Brown discusses what it takes to choose courage over comfort in a culture defined by scarcity, fear and uncertainty.

A Fortunate Man, Netflix

Netflix film - A gifted engineer flees his austere roots to pursue wealth and success among Copenhagen's elite, but the pride propelling him threatens to be his ruin.

Music Teacher, Netflix

Netflix film - Burned by his past, an emotionally troubled, small-town music teacher risks everything he has to reconnect with a now-famous former student.

Someone Great, Netflix

Aspiring music journalist Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) has just landed her dream job at an iconic magazine and is about to move to San Francisco. Rather than do long distance, her boyfriend of nine years (Lakeith Stanfield) decides to call it quits. To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) for one outrageous last adventure in New York City.

Samantha!: Season 2, Netflix

Samantha tries to forget her childish antics and become a better actress and parent, but her mother-in-law and ex-bandmates don't make it easy for her

APRIL 20

Grass is Greener, Netflix

Original docuemntary - It lit up jazz and hip-hop - and ignited a war on drugs steeped in racial injustice. Experts explore America's complicated relationship with weed.

APRIL 22

Adrift, Netflix

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin star as a young couple who head out on the adventure of a lifetime but find themselves facing death in a terrifying hurricane.

APRIL 23

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Netflix

Comedy special - In this new sketch show, Tim Robinson and guests spend each segment driving someone to the point of needing -- or desperately wanting -- to leave.

APRIL 24

Bonding, Netflix

A New York City grad student moonlighting as a dominatrix enlists her gay BFF from high school to be her assistant.

APRIL 25

Aurora, Netflix

A fatal shipwreck spurs an islander innkeeper and her sister to recover the missing victims' bodies - until the dead come seeking shelter themselves.

Baywatch (2017), Netflix

Seth Rogen's big screen reboot of the 90s TV series sees Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron trying to revive the Baywatch brand.

APRIL 26

ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads, Netflix

The latest episode of the excellent documentary series takes a look at Robert Johnson who was one of the most influential blues guitarists ever. Even before his early death, fans wondered if he'd made a pact with the Devil.

Street Food, Netflix

Original documentary - From the creators of Chef's Table, Street Food takes viewers to some of the world's most vibrant cities to explore the rich culture of street food all over the globe. Season one explores nine countries across Asia, from the hawker stalls of Singapore to the food carts of India. Each episode highlights the stories of perseverance and culture that bring life to each country's cuisine.

The Protector: Season 2, Netflix

The Protector

Facing formidable odds against the resurgent Immortals, Hakan and the Loyal Ones must forestall sinister plans to destroy the city -- and all humans.

Yankee, Netflix

The story of Edgar Valdez, a young man from Texas who, instead of heading off to University with his friends, decided to cross the Rio Grande to become one of the most bloodthirsty assassins in the history of Mexican drug trafficking.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2, Netflix

Kids - A reimagining of the ‘80s hit series, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is the story of an orphaned princess named Adora, who leaves behind her former life in the evil Horde when she discovers a magic sword that transforms her into the legendary warrior She-Ra. Along the way, she finds a new surrogate family in the Rebellion as she unites a group of magical princesses in the ultimate fight against evil.

APRIL 29

Whindersson Nunes: Adulto, Netflix

Comedy special - Brazilian YouTube sensation Whindersson Nunes revisits his humble beginnings in a series of playful stories and peculiar songs.

APRIL 30

Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward, Netflix

Comedy special - Everyone knows there is no topic Anthony Jeselnik can't conquer, and he doesn't disappoint in his second Netflix original comedy special Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward. Following his 2015 special Thoughts and Prayers, the comedian's critical and biting style weaves through societal taboos without hesitation.

