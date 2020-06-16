From Westlife to Normal People - another star is born in the Filan family

For years, Killian Filan has been introduced to strangers by pals as the nephew of a Westlife pop idol.

Now the talented Sligo actor has found fame in his own right, thanks to his role as Connell’s friend, Jack, in the recent global smash-hit TV drama Normal People.

Today, in an exclusive interview with the Sunday World, Killian (24) and Shane (40) reveal the bond they enjoy and tell how they both support each other’s careers.

Looking back, Shane remembers how honoured he felt when his brother, Finbar, asked him to be Killian’s godfather.

“I was 16 when he was born,” Shane tells me. “Killian was a very special person to be born into the family because he was the first grandchild. And then his dad Finbar, who was my godfather, asked me to be Killian’s godfather, and that was massive for me.”

The proud uncle recalls the moment he first caught a glimpse of the talent that would ultimately lead Killian into showbusiness and Normal People.

It was in 2002, and Westlife were playing 13 nights at The Point Depot (now the 3Arena).

“We brought Killian up on stage with us one night and he sat on my stool on stage as we performed My Love,” Shane says. “He sang a verse of the song and he had no fear, even though he was just a little kid. I remember thinking that night, ‘This buck is going to do something, he’s deadly.’ He was always destined to be in front of people.”

As a kid, Killian went to Sligo Fun Company, the same stage school and same coach, Mary McDonagh, who trained Shane, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily before they hit the big time in Westlife.

“It was always something I enjoyed, something I got a buzz out of and something that I always felt I kinda understood,” Killian says of acting.

“When I was leaving secondary school I decided to go down this route and I then studied acting for three years in DIT in Dublin.

“My parents were very supportive. I think it was because throughout my childhood and my teenage years I always did quite well at it.

“However, it is a tough gig. I’ve been graduated three or four years and I did plenty of unsuccessful audition before Normal People. There’s definitely lots of rejection. It doesn’t just happen overnight. I’ve been grinding away at it.”

Along the way, Killian starred in two of Shane’s solo pop videos for the songs, Unbreakable and Beautiful In White. The latter has had over 50 million views.

“I was really grateful to Shane for asking me to do that,” Killian says. “It was one of the first things I did out of college and that was massive to me at the time. It was great experience and helped me to get used to what it’s like acting on camera.”

Shane was impressed with his performance. “Killian’s got a real cool look to him, whatever it is about him,” he says. “I remember going to see him in a play in Trinity College. There were only a few of them in it and he was awesome to look at. He likes getting into character. He’s a lot fitter and broader now and he could easily fit into something like Love/Hate or Fast and Furious.”

When Killian first heard about Normal People he asked his acting agency to pitch him for it. “It was set in Sligo and that very rarely happens, so I got on to the agency and said I’d really love to get an audition for this,” he reveals.

“In the auditions I talked about the fact that I was from Sligo and that I went to secondary school here, so I had an idea of the world that was created (in Normal People). I could relate to it quite well. That was definitely a plus for me.

“In Normal People we did a couple of scenes driving around in the car during school lunch break. That was very relatable to me as that’s what we used to do at lunchtime when I was in secondary school in Summerhill College.

“I learned a lot from Paul (Connell) and Daisy (Marianne). And they were both lovely.”

Although his role was a minor one with just a couple of speaking parts, Killian hopes that the success of Normal People, where he got to work with Oscar nominated director Lenny Abrahamson, will now open doors for him.

However, he reveals that, like a lot of the actors in the series, he’s hoping to go back to his part-time job in a Dublin café until the next acting role comes along.

“It’s nice that you get paid well when you’re doing something like Normal People, but unless you’re going straight on to another part you need to find something to pay the rent,” Killian adds.

“Killian is a major talent and he’s got a head start in his career now with Normal People,” Shane adds. “He’s a good kid and I hope that he’ll go on to do major work because he’s wanted this his whole life.”

via Sunday World

