From Stranger Things to Poldark - the top five must-watch TV shows for summer

Stranger Things

Netflix, July 4

The third season of a show that came out of nowhere and immediately found an international audience lands next week. Scary rather than violent, this tale of uncanny goings-on in small-town America is worthy of Spielberg in his ET phase, with winning teenage leads to ground the inventive storyline. If you somehow missed it, you can catch up by binge-watching the excellent first season before starting the new one.

Money Heist

Netflix, July 19

Now in its third season, this exuberantly twisty and often violent Spanish thriller concerns a major robbery where all may not be quite as it seems. Expect cliffhangers galore in a brilliantly shot show, though you may need to hark back to the start of the first season if you’re to make sense of it.

Euphoria

Sky Atlantic, date TBC

Based on an Israeli series, this saga of American high-school students searching for identity through sex, drugs and social media has already caused controversy in the US for its graphic frankness, though viewers on this side of the Atlantic may take it more in their stride.

Succession

Sky Atlantic, August

The second season of the acclaimed drama about a dysfunctional global media family sees ruthless patriarch Brian Cox stepping aside to make way for his equally unsavoury offspring. An awful lot better than BBC1’s recent clunky media-mogul drama, MotherFatherSon, starring Richard Gere.

Poldark

Poldark will be back on our screens next month as the show returns for a fourth series (Robert Viglasky/BBC/PA)

BBC1, July/August

This ratings winner returns this summer for its fifth and possibly final season, with sultry Dubliner Aidan Turner still rippling his muscles on the Cornish coast, and Eleanor Tomlinson no doubt remaining fiery as his flame-haired spouse. Comfort TV for lovers of period drama.

Read more: What's new to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Sky/NOW TV in July - Derry Girls, Divorce, Stranger Things and more

Summer music guide 2019: Intimate gigs, arena concerts, and the best of the music festivals

Summer film guide 2019: From blockbusters to indie flicks and the best of the festivals

Summer arts festival guide 2019: Big acts, big ideas and big communal spirit

Indo Review