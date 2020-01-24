From Star Trek: Picard to The Masked Singer - what to watch (and what to avoid) on TV this weekend

The return of Patrick Stewart as our favourite Starfleet captain in Star Trek: Picard (Amazon Prime, from today) is unquestionably one of the major television events of 2020, even though we’ve not yet left January’s orbit.

What we can safely say without ruining anything, is that it’s set in the 24th century, 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. The retired Picard, haunted by regrets, is quietly tending to his vineyard when he suddenly finds himself dragged into an unexpected mission.

If you’ve seen the trailer (below), you’ll know to expect appearances by some beloved Next Generation faces. All this, plus a canine companion for Picard called Number One (played by a dog called De Niro), some new faces and the great Michael Chabon among the writers. Engage!

It’s three hours since a geomagnetic storm knocked out the power in Cobra (Sky 1/NOW TV, 9pm), plunging Britain into darkness. Hospitals are in chaos, nobody can get a mobile signal, there’s been a prison breakout, a massive hotel fire and the army is on standby.

Hopefully, all this will make for a livelier affair than last week’s dreary double-bill, which got bogged down in sub-West Wing political skulduggery and the characters’ tedious personal problems.

If there’s anything to blow away the January blues, it’s Stewart Copeland’s Adventures in Music (BBC4, 9pm). The ace drummer’s three-part ode to the joy of music is, itself, a joy. This week, he hooks up with old associate Sting and visits the studio-cum-museum of the great movie composer Danny Elfman.

Robert Downey Jr’s latest film Doolittle has been savaged by critics. No doubt the actor will do his best to sell it anyway on The Graham Norton Show (BBC1, 10.35pm). Other guests include Emma Thompson (who voices one of the film’s animal characters).

Terry Gilliam, who’s Don Quixote film finally opens this week, and Hugh Laurie, who talks about his role in The Personal History of David Copperfield. As a bonus, that film’s writer and director Armando Iannucci is Mary Beard’s guest on Front Row Late (BBC2, 11.05pm).





SATURDAY

Remember the days when Casualty (BBC1, 9.20pm) featured nothing more exciting than someone falling off a ladder? Well, that simply won’t do any more. You need something bigger. Like a hijacked plane. This week’s episode of the old warhorse features just that. Patrick Baladi plays a disturbed pilot.

Unicorn, Chameleon, Duck, Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Butterfly from The Masked Singer (Vincent Dolman/ITV/PA)

We live in a world where broadsheet columnists, who really should know better, try to divine some cultural significance in trash like Love Island, so it’s no surprise that The Masked Singer (ITV, 7pm) has become a talking point, despite being awful in every way imaginable — as well as in a few ways you hadn’t imagined. Who needs an apocalypse?

It’s been a long, often turgid, trek, but we’re finally there. It’s the final double-bill of Wisting (BBC4, 9pm, 9.45pm).

Our suspended hero and his daughter — a journalist who, in the real world, wouldn’t last a week covering funerals in an Irish provincial paper — crack the case. Interestingly, she doesn’t bother ringing her paper to say she’s got a big story.

The Bone Detectives (Channel 4, 8pm) have no shortage of material to work with this week when the remains of over 100 young men from the Anglo-Saxon period are discovered on the site of a proposed car park.





SUNDAY

Programme Name: The Trial of Christine Keeler – TX: n/a – Episode: n/a (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Christine Keeler (SOPHIE COOKSON) – (C) a – Photographer:

James Norton, who received a slating for his uncharacteristically wooden stint in McMafia, has reminded us why he’s in such demand with an excellent performance as the doomed Stephen Ward in The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC1, 9pm). Then again, everyone in this awards-worthy six-parter has been outstanding.

In this final episode, Ward’s life hangs in the balance as his sentence is announced at the Old Bailey, while Christine (Sophie Cookson) is haunted by her lie about Lucky Gordon as she goes on trial for perjury.

Directly after the episode, journalist Tom Mangold, who investigated the Profumo affair as a Fleet Street journalist, recalls his friendship with Ward in the documentary Keeler, Profumo and Me (BBC2, 10pm). Ward telephoned Mangold in desperation on the night he ended his own life.

Top Gear hosts (BBC Studios)

Top Gear (BBC2, 8pm) returns, and it’s fair to say the credit for its continued existence goes to presenters Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, who’s unforced chemistry steered it back on track, without aping the racist boorishness of the Clarkson-Hammond-May period.

In one of the craziest stunts so far, Flintoff takes an old Rover Metro bungee-jumping off a dam.

Colourising black-and-white footage of Auschwitz concentration camp might seem tasteless, but it’s worth remembering, as one survivor pointed out when Schindler’s List was released, that the Nazis often murdered Jewish prisoners under beautiful blue skies.

Auschwitz Untold

In Auschwitz Untold: In Colour (More4, 9pm), 17 survivors, who were all children in the camp, recall the unspeakable horror.

It concludes tomorrow and is repeated as one two-hour film on Channel 4 on Wednesday.





