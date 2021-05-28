When Gay Byrne died in 2019, obituaries focused on the extraordinary social impact of The Late Late Show. But Byrne’s daily morning radio show was also a touchstone for millions, and in its own way helped highlight hidden problems in Catholic Ireland, and nudge a nation towards change.

On the show, which he hosted from 1973 to 1998, he often read out letters from readers, some whimsical, others heartbreakingly earnest. Those letters, which have been archived by RTÉ, tell us much about the slow evolution of a deeply conservative society.

Byrne held a unique position in Irish society, a paternal figure certainly, but open-minded, and a kind of national father confessor. People felt they could tell him anything, and did. The remarkable letters we hear in this documentary range from the banal — complaints about the weather, local politics — to the tragic. Time and again, Gay heard dark stories of people, women particularly, trapped in dysfunctional or abusive marriages at a time when divorce was forbidden.

Unmarried mothers were cruelly stigmatised, gay people persecuted, and those letters revealed ugly truths that church and state would rather remained hidden. They will be an invaluable resource for historians, containing as they do the voices of ordinary people who felt that the only one who would listen to them was Gay.

Tonight, BBC2, 11.40pm

Mike Mills’ delightful comic drama stars Annette Bening as a rather unconventional 1970s mom. Dorothea Fields runs a boarding house in Santa Barbara, where she lives with her 17-year-old son Jamie. She has raised him alone, but now worries that Jamie is out of touch with social realities, and asks her feminist tenant Abbie (Greta Gerwig) for help. But meanwhile, Jamie has fallen hopelessly in love. Mills brilliantly situates his drama in 1970s America, and at one point the household gathers to watch President Jimmy Carter rebuke the nation for its mindless capitalism. “That was wonderful,” says Dorothea, while someone beside her mutters “he’s so f***ed”.

Highlights of the week

Saturday

Champions League Final

Virgin Media Two, 7pm

Manchester City are hoping to win their first ever Champions League title, but in their way stand tough opponents — Premier League rivals Chelsea. Tommy Martin introduces live coverage.

Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Channel 4, 9pm

In Martin McDonagh’s wordy thriller, Frances McDormand delivers an Oscar-winning turn as a mother who moves heaven and earth to avenge her murdered daughter. With Sam Rockwell, Kerry Condon.

Cher at the BBC

BBC2, 9pm

A nostalgic look at some of the Goddess of Pop’s finest moments at the BBC, including performances of Love and Understanding, Walking in Memphis, I Got You Babe and her 90s mega-hit Believe.

Sunday

GAA Beo

TG4, 1.30pm

Micheál Ó Domhnaill presents coverage of three of today’s key Allianz Football League games, with Mayo facing Meath, Roscommon playing Kerry and Galway taking on Dublin.

Film: Midnight Run

Film Four, 11.50pm

Classic action comedy starring the late Charles Grodin as an accountant who informed on mafia bosses and is now perused by all and sundry. With Robert De Niro, Yaphet Kotto, Dennis Farina.



Back to Barrytown

RTÉ1, 9,30pm

Nostalgia is high as Colm Meaney meets the cast and crew of The Van, the 1995 comedy inspired by Roddy Doyle’s novel and set during the heady days of Italia 90.

Monday

Cook Clever, Waste Less

Channel 4, 8.30pm

A busy Yorkshire single mother wants to make fresh and nutritious vegan meals for her two daughters, but often ends up settling for takeaways and frozen food. Can Prue Leith and Rupy Aujla help?

Film: Boyhood

TG4, 9.30pm

Filmed over 12 years using the same actors, Richard Linklater’s remarkable drama charts the painful childhood of a boy whose parents have separated. With Ethan Hawke, Ellar Coltrane.

The Pact

BBC1, 9pm

An arrest has been made, and the pact is now at breaking point, but as the women are interviewed one by one, Max decides to take radical action. Laura Fraser stars.

Tuesday

Lucy’s Puppy Problems

Virgin Media One, 9.30pm

Lucy Kennedy explores the huge surge in dog-owning during the lockdowns, and ponders what might have happened to her family’s rescue puppy if they hadn’t adopted it.

Film: Yesterday

Sky Movies Drama, 8.25pm

In Danny Boyle’s clever drama, a struggling musician gets hit by a bus during a blackout caused by a solar flare and wakes to find he’s the only person alive who remembers The Beatles’ songs. Should he pass them off as his own?

The Anti-Vax Conspiracy

Channel 4, 9pm

A look at the strange world of those who claim Covid vaccine roll-outs are a plot, including those making money from peddling potentially lethal fake cures.

Wednesday

Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell to Back

Channel 4, 10pm

This week Gordon rides to the rescue of a gastropub in Oak Park, California, whose owners are now in trouble having lost their home in the recent wildfires.

Film: American Gangster

Sky Movies Drama, 10pm

Ridley Scott’s gripping thriller stars Denzel Washington as Frank Lucas, an enterprising Harlem crime boss who finds a novel way of flooding New York with cheap heroin. With Russell Crowe.



Modus

RTÉ2, 11.15pm

As the thriller reaches its climax, local police and the FBI act on a tip about Helen Tyler’s whereabouts, and the President’s daughter, Zoe, uncovers a shocking secret.

Thursday

International Soccer

RTÉ2, 4.30pm

Restrain your excitement as the Republic of Ireland take on Andorra at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. Darragh Maloney, Richie Sadlier and Karen Duggan set the scene, kick-off at 5pm.

Film: My Week with Marilyn

BBC4, 9pm

Michelle Williams and Kenneth Branagh star in this drama based on the making of The Prince and the Showgirl, when director Laurence Olivier and his star Marilyn Monroe do not quite see eye to eye.



The Big DIY Challenge

RTÉ1, 8.30pm

PJ Gallagher visits Michael Judd, who’s building a seating area and crescent moon-shaped fire pit at his home in Kilmoon, Co Clare, and Geri Canavan, in Co Westmeath, who’s attempting an ambitious bedroom makeover.

Friday

Celebrity Gogglebox

Channel 4, 9pm

Famous faces including Nick Grimshaw, Mo Gilligan, Denise Van Outen and Rylan Clark-Neal cast a cold eye over the week’s television.

Film: Zodiac

BBC1, 10.45pm

A newspaper cartoonist in 1960s San Francisco becomes obsessed with discovering the identity of the zodiac serial killer. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in David Fincher’s stylish thriller.



Later – with Jools Holland

BBC2, 10pm

Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading joins Jools this week to pick her favourite moments from the Later archive, including performances by the Ting Tings, Tinie Tempah and Skepta.

Sheena McGinley’s stream of the week

Feel Good

Netflix, Friday

Mae Martin has it all. Beauty, charisma, and the ability to drop all manner of buttock clenching clangers. As a result, women, men, and Edinburgh Audiences have fallen at her feet. Then, she received the holy grail for all tortured writers — an even larger outlet to deploy cathartic truth bombs. Channel 4 released Series 1 of Feel Good in mid-March 2020, propelling it to Tiger King levels of pandemic viewing status, hence Netflix swooped in to provide Series 2 – and some closure to Mae and George’s convoluted relationship. Why convoluted? Well, it’s to be expected when a poker-straight ‘English Rose’ falls for the hypnotic charms of a fraught Canadian popcorn kernel, resulting in rampant “eels up my bum” levels of insecurity on both sides. Martin and co-writer Joe Hampson have created a wonderfully daft yet compelling comedy, bolstered by a brilliant cast.

Also streaming...

The Dissident

Amazon Prime, streaming now

If you’ve been putting off watching Bryan Fogel’s epic two-hour documentary since it landed on Amazon Prime last month, rest assured – it’s worth every one of its 119 minutes. If you only know Jamal Khashoggi as “that journalist who was killed in Istanbul’s Saudi Consulate”, you need to know more. From his time advising the Saudi monarchy, to becoming a true champion of free speech, from him fleeing to Washington, to that fateful day in 2018 when he went to pick up marital documents — this film lays bare the levels of evil arrogance and the willingness to sacrifice truth in favour of power.

Ragnarok

Netflix, streaming now

Some might say we’re headed for yet another Ragnarök, unless someone intervenes in time… Inspired by Norse mythology, season 2 of this underrated Norwegian ‘fantasy drama’ — revolving around melting poles, warm winters, violent downpours, and a 17-year-old schoolboy fighting evil forces — landed last week.



Lisey’s Story

Apple TV+, Friday

Keeping with the other-worldly theme; Julianne Moore and Clive Owen star in this new miniseries penned by Stephen King and, by extension, one ‘Scott Landon’. Literally the king of cultivating atmosFEAR (apologies), one can only hope his latest small-screen venture — based on his 2006 novel — culminates in something creepy, as opposed to his usual go-to trope of ‘person becomes possessed and starts rambling nonsense’.



Dancing Queens

Netflix, Thursday

Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley) is a 23-year-old woman from a small island in the Bohuslän archipelago with big dancing aspirations — but little will to shake a tail feather at auditions since her mum died. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club, Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) discovers Dylan’s talent. Naturally, he needs her to be part of an ailing performance, but she’s a girl — and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will — plus lots of makeup — there is a way. Proving drag isn’t just for boys, this little number is 2003’s Honey, but through a grey filter.



Panic

Amazon Prime, streaming now

Essentially The Hunger Games but for a place in college, Lauren Oliver’s Panic takes place in a small Texas town. Every summer, the graduating seniors compete in challenges where the winner takes all — and therefore their sole chance to escape their current small-town circumstances. This year, however, the rules change…

Sweet Tooth

Netflix, Friday

If post-pandemic America is somehow your bag, this dystopian adventure featuring a loner and a hybrid (half boy, half woodland creature) will tick a lot of boxes.



