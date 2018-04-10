From Handmaid’s Tale to Lost in Space – 10 TV shows to binge on this month

The weather may be getting warmer but it's still wet and miserable, which would be depressing were it not for the fact that it's a whopper month for TV with several top notch series returning and some new additions to streaming services. Let the binge begin...

The Handmaid's Tale The highly anticipated second series of the hit Hulu/Channel 4 show lands this month on Hulu with a double bill on April 25 (no news yet on Channel 4), and we'll finally find out whether a pregnant Offred, who we last saw taking off in the back of a van, is being driven to safety or punishment.

Given the horrifying events that populated each and every episode of the first series, we're guessing Offred is in for a tough time, although the second series does not draw so directly from Margaret Atwood's novel so the plot is anyone's guess. It will, undoubtedly, however, be a very tough watch. "Don't try to guess what happens in that first scene of episode one in season two," Elizabeth Moss told TV Guide. "You will never get it, and I mean that objectively as a viewer. You just won't guess, and I love that so much."

Moss and Alexis Bledel will return as Offred and Ofglen while new additions to the cast include Marisa Tomei and Veep star Clea DuCall. Cherry Jones will also appear as Offred's mother, who features heavily in the book. And we're getting 13 episodes.

Westworld Also returning for a second series is JJ Abrams sci-fi/western thrill ride in which androids run a Wild West themed amusement park for wealthy human guests who get to run riot. There were plenty of big reveals in the first series, many of which were plastered all over the web as fans deciphered some of the show's secrets ahead of time, so the creators of the HBO show, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, this week said they'd reveal all the second series' big secrets in an online video for those fans who want the spoilers so that everyone else can avoid them and enjoy the show. It's a controversial move but it just might work.

The second season will air at the same time in the US and UK and Ireland on Sky Atlantic on April 22 (and will be shown again on April 23 over here). If you haven't seen the first series yet then get watching and ready to go!

Bosch The fourth season of the show premieres on Friday April 13 on Amazon Prime (a fifth series has already been greenlit). Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, the hour-long show stars Titus Welliver (Lost) as homicide Detective Harry Bosch.

In this ten-episode series, when an attorney is murdered on the eve of his civil rights trial against the LAPD, Bosch is assigned to lead a task force to solve the crime before the city erupts in a riot. Bosch must pursue every lead, even if it turns the spotlight back on his own department. One murder intertwines with another, and Bosch must reconcile his past to find a justice that has long eluded him.

The Split BBC One's new six part drama boasts a female-led cast and crew and is "an exploration of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce through the lens of the Defoes, a family of female lawyers at the heart of London’s fast-paced and emotionally-charged divorce circuit."

It's written by award-winning writer Abi Morgan and executive produced by Jane Featherstone (Broadchurch, Humans). "Hannah (Nicola Walker) quits the family firm when her mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay), refuses her promotion and lands at a rival firm alongside old flame Christie (Barry Atsma), navigating scandalous affairs and big-figure settlements.

"But when Hannah’s estranged father returns after 30 years, she has to face the reality of his abandonment, and after reconnecting with ‘the one that got away’, Hannah begins to question the relationships with the men in her life – including her seemingly contented marriage to intelligent and friendly Nathan (Stephen Mangan)." It premieres this month but the release date has yet TBC.

Lost in Space Arriving on Netflix on April 13, this reboot of the 1960s show is set 30 years from now and sees the Robinson family among a group selected to start a new life on a foreign planet. Unfortunately they end up crash landing on a lost planet, light years from their original destination. The original ran for three series and it looks like the new version could have legs if early reviews are to be heeded. Starring Toby Stephens, Ignacio Serricchio, Molly Parker and Parker Posey. Superstition Another Netflix addition, arriving on April 29, Superstition follows a family of morticians with supernatural connections in the mysterious town of La Rochelle, Georgia, who provide "afterlife care" for clients who've suffered unworldly deaths.

The Alienist Netflix's new period drama is set in 1896 New York where Dr. Laszlo Kreizler joins reporter John Moore, police clerk Sara Howard and forensics experts the Isaacsons to catch a serial killer. The 10-episode series lands on April 19 and stars the brilliant Daniel Bruhl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning.

The Letdown An Aussie comedy starring Alison Bell as Audrey, mother of a 2-month-old, who joins a new-parents support group, where she makes some quirky friends facing various challenges and life changes. It's another Netflix arrival, landing April 21, and ideal, perhaps, to help fill the hours for new mums and/or dads enjoying those first few weeks of endless feeds, burping, and naps. The Chalet For those who fancy a fright, the first season lands on Netflix on April 17. Friends gathered at a remote chalet in the French Alps for a summer getaway are caught in a deadly trap as a dark secret from the past comes to light and they realise they're trapped - and, of course, dropping like flies.

You can check out the trailer HERE The Crossing The Crossing sees refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum in a small American fishing town, only the country these people are from is America – and the war they are fleeing hasn’t happened yet. As the government tries to uncover the truth behind this mysterious migration only one thing is certain: the lives of the people here — both the townspeople and these newcomers — will never be the same. The series stars Steve Zahn, Natalie Martinez, Sandrine Holt, Rick Gomez and Jay Karnes among others. It is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Online Editors